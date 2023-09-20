What is Media Day? Boldy Knows

9:00 a.m.

Boldy was out of his gear by 9 am, having checked off five stations in what felt like record-breaking time. After going through media days in college, several since joining the Wild organization in 2020 and the NHL’s own media session this year, the young winger can consider himself a media day pro.

While the day can be a grind for players, Boldy remained upbeat throughout and was always willing to play ball with whatever was thrown at him.

KFAN had him answer fans’ questions on Instagram, Bally Sports had him read some lines and game ops had him answer heavy-hitting questions such as cookies or cupcakes (spoiler alert: he chose cookies).

Stations like these also provide an opportunity for players to reveal to these outlets, and then to the fans, a little bit more about themselves.

What is Matt Boldy’s dream dinner guestlist? Among others, it includes the likes of Justin Bieber, Wayne Gretzky and Dua Lipa.

What’s one word that he would use to describe his game? Creativity; his vision and his body are both weapons he finds new ways to use in every game.

What type of pasta is his favorite? Penne.

Fans will have to follow the Minnesota Wild on social media to see what else was created on media day.