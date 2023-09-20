News Feed

Evason Q&A Training Camp 2023

Q&A with Coach
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison

Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Calen Addison
Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team
Second Wild Off The Tee Recap

First Golf, Then Hockey
TK Showcase Recap Game 2

Prospects Showcase: Wild 7, Blackhawks 4
Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Jujhar Khaira 
Game 2 Lineup Card

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Lineups
TK Showcase Recap Game 1

Prospects Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1
2023 Build Week

Minnesota Wild Coaches and Staff Participate in Build Week
2023 Tom Kurvers Showcase 090723

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink
Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule
wild-announces-2023-24-national-broadcast-schedule-083023

Minnesota Wild Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
wild-launches-official-app-082923

Minnesota Wild Launches Official Minnesota Wild App
wild-to-host-strike-it-wild-bowling-event-100823-082923

Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event
annual-used-equipment-drive-082823

Minnesota Wild Announces Annual Used Equipment Drive
more-wild-players-at-state-fair-082123

More Wild Players at the State Fair
wild-single-game-tickets-on-sale-thursday

Wild Single-Game Tickets For 2023-24 Season on Sale Thursday, August 24

What is Media Day? Boldy Knows

Wild.com accompanied forward Matt Boldy at the Minnesota Wild's 2023 Media Day to gain an inside perspective at what the day entails for players

MediaDay_Story_Boldy
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

The lights dim at Xcel Energy Center, the clock winds down and the Zambonis leave the ice. All eyes turn toward the video scoreboard. The intro video begins to play as the music ramps up. Images of your Minnesota Wild fill the screen; some goal videos from seasons past and some pre-recorded videos of the players posing in various hockey-related forms.

But where do those pre-recorded videos of the players come from? When are they recorded?

Media day.

One day before the start of training camp, media day is the day when players and Minnesota Wild broadcast, social media and communications staff work together to create the vast majority of the visual content used by the team and media outlets throughout the season.

Players move from one station to another, some on the ice and some off, to capture content needed by such entities as the Minnesota Wild game operations, digital, video and social media departments. Local radio and television are also invited so players can record marketing and advertising reads.

Have you ever wondered when they record those videos of players listing as many items in their fridge as they can as part of in-arena contests? Media day is when that’s recorded.

When do the players all reveal who they think the best locker room DJ is? Media day.

This media day, Wild.com had the pleasure of accompanying Matt Boldy. For Bolds, this was his second media day of the 2023-24 season. Prior to Wednesday’s activities, Boldy participated in the NHL’s Player Media Tour in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The biggest difference between the Wild’s media day and the NHL’s?

“It’s way easier,” noted the forward of his quicker day at TRIA Rink.

While his two days in Las Vegas for the league consisted of 15-minute interval stations from 8 am – 3 pm, his day for the team began at 8:25 and was done two hours later. Here’s how his day went:

8:25 a.m.

Boldy was one of the first players to arrive in full gear, followed shortly by Connor Dewar. Boldly had his annual headshot taken by a photographer and then hit the ice. His first station, for the Pioneer Press and Star Tribune, captured photos of him in an array of hockey poses.

Stations two and three were where Wild graphic designers and game operations crews got what they needed, using the photos and videos for billboards, team guides, game programs, etc. in the coming year.

Still in full gear, he sat down with Kevin Falness of the Wild Radio Network to record some quick promos for the coming season. Boldly then made his way to an off-ice production room where he recorded his goal celebrations and the ever-present “Get Loud, Wild fans!” callout that is often played late in a game to energize attending fans.

9:00 a.m.

Boldy was out of his gear by 9 am, having checked off five stations in what felt like record-breaking time. After going through media days in college, several since joining the Wild organization in 2020 and the NHL’s own media session this year, the young winger can consider himself a media day pro.

While the day can be a grind for players, Boldy remained upbeat throughout and was always willing to play ball with whatever was thrown at him.

KFAN had him answer fans’ questions on Instagram, Bally Sports had him read some lines and game ops had him answer heavy-hitting questions such as cookies or cupcakes (spoiler alert: he chose cookies).

Stations like these also provide an opportunity for players to reveal to these outlets, and then to the fans, a little bit more about themselves.

What is Matt Boldy’s dream dinner guestlist? Among others, it includes the likes of Justin Bieber, Wayne Gretzky and Dua Lipa.

What’s one word that he would use to describe his game? Creativity; his vision and his body are both weapons he finds new ways to use in every game.

What type of pasta is his favorite? Penne.

Fans will have to follow the Minnesota Wild on social media to see what else was created on media day.

10:30 a.m.

Just over two hours after starting the process, Boldy was done. Following the media day activities, there was an all-team meeting in which GM Bill Guerin and Head Coach Dean Evason addressed the team to set the tone for the coming season. Tomorrow the hockey begins.

The Minnesota Wild begin training camp at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 21 at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. A number of training camp practices at TRIA Rink will be open to the public. Fans need to register at www.wild.com/openpractices to attend.

Related

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 21 at TRIA Rink
Evason Q&A Training Camp 2023

Q&A with Coach