Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild announced today that newly acquired defenseman Zach Bogosian will wear sweater number 24 with the National Hockey League (NHL) club.
D-man becomes 6th no. 24 in franchise history
Bogosian, 33, becomes the sixth member of the Wild to wear the number in team history and the first to wear it since Matt Dumba. Dumba was the longest tenured no. 24 in team history after wearing the number for seven seasons (2016-23).
Bogosian was acquired on November 9, 2023 from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wild also made a trade with San Jose yesterday which exchanged D Calen Addison for RW Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in 2026.