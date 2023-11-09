News Feed

Projected Lineup at Rangers 110923

Projected Lineup at Rangers
Prospect Report 110823

Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023
Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Wild Acquires Raska and Fifth Round Pick 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Game Recap: Wild 4, Islanders 2
Wild Announces Holiday Mite Jamboree 110723

Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center
Middleton Participates in Movember 110723

Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign
Projected Lineup at Islanders 110723

Projected Lineup at Islanders
Wild Recalls Petan from Iowa 110623

Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa
Wild Outdoor Practice 110523

Wild Sees Large Turnout at Outdoor Practice
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Game Recap: Wild 5, Rangers 4
Projected Lineup vs Rangers 110423

Projected Lineup vs. Rangers
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Game Recap: Devils 5, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Devils 110223

Projected Lineup vs. Devils
Prospect Report 110123

Prospect Report: November 1, 2023
Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt 110123

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa
Hartman Named NHL Third Star of Week 103023

Forward Ryan Hartman Named NHL Third Star of the Week
Game Recap Wild at Devils 102923

Game Recap: Devils 4, Wild 3

Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild

D-man becomes 6th no. 24 in franchise history

BogosianNumberAnnouncement_110923
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild announced today that newly acquired defenseman Zach Bogosian will wear sweater number 24 with the National Hockey League (NHL) club.

Bogosian, 33, becomes the sixth member of the Wild to wear the number in team history and the first to wear it since Matt Dumba. Dumba was the longest tenured no. 24 in team history after wearing the number for seven seasons (2016-23).

Bogosian was acquired on November 9, 2023 from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wild also made a trade with San Jose yesterday which exchanged D Calen Addison for RW Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in 2026.

Guerin discusses the acquisition of Bogosian

Related Content

Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Wild Acquires Raska and Fifth Round Pick 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison