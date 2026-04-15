Haight gets 1st NHL goal, Wild hold off Ducks

“I’m really happy for Hunter,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Just his development, I just really like the way he’s going about his business. He’s gotten better as a second-year pro.”

Danila Yurov and Robby Fabbri scored in the regular-season finale for the Wild (46-24-12), who finished third in the Central Division and will play the second-place Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jesper Wallstedt made 35 saves for Minnesota, which rested 10 regular members of the lineup for the second straight game, including its top six point scorers. The Wild lost 6-3 at the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Wallstedt allowed two goals or fewer for the eighth time in his past nine starts (4-3-2).

“Obviously going into it, I knew it was going to be a challenge. Going back to back, we’re resting guys, they’re obviously pushing to not play Colorado in the first round, and they’re trying to get spots in their division,” Wallstedt said. “I just saw it as a great challenge. I knew I was going to be busy tonight, and I like it that way.”