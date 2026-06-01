Minnesota Wild Names Sylvain Rodrigue Director of Goaltending

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Sylvain Rodrigue as Director of Goaltending. Rodrigue will work with the organization's goalie coaches in both the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) while assisting in amateur and professional player evaluation and working with drafted and signed goaltenders in a development capacity.

Rodrigue, 52 (6/27/73), joins the Wild after most recently working two seasons (2024-26) in the Florida Panthers organizations as a goaltending coach for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL). A native of Montreal, Quebec, Rodrigue previously spent 11 seasons (2013-24) holding various roles within the Edmonton Oilers organization, including goaltending consultant, goaltending development coach, and assistant goaltending coach, as well as serving as goaltending coach for the Bakersfield Condors, the team's AHL affiliate. Rodrigue worked as a goaltending consultant with professional teams Europe for six seasons (2009-15), including Berlin Eisbaren and Dusseldorf of the DEL (Germany), Fribourg Gotteron and HC Lugano of the the Swiss Elite League, and AIK of the Swedish Elite League. He also spent time with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2003-09 and was a goaltending instructor at Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Goaltending Camp in 2009.