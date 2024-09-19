Minnesota Wild joins forces with Custom One Homes and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

This initiative aligns with Habitat for Humanity's mission to create, preserve, and promote affordable homeownership while advancing racial equity in housing. As one of five Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion partners for the Minnesota Wild, Habitat for Humanity plays a vital role in fostering community engagement.

Throughout the week, beginning September 9th, various departments from both organizations contributed their time and efforts at the Maplewood site, working diligently to build an affordable home for a local underserved family. "We are thrilled to partner with Custom One Homes during Build Week and beyond. Experiences like this highlight the shared commitment to creating a Greater State of Hockey," said Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnership for the Minnesota Wild, who volunteered on-site.

Todd Polifka, president of Custom One Homes, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Custom One is excited and appreciative to participate with the Minnesota Wild during Build Week. This reinforces Custom One’s commitment to being a trusted presence in the lives of those who call Minnesota home. We’d like to thank Habitat for Humanity and the Minnesota Wild for allowing us to participate and help make a difference. We look forward to doing it again."

