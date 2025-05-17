Hlavaj shining for Slovakia on World Stage

STOCKHOLM -- The message Minnesota Wild prospect Samuel Hlavaj sent to the management team tasked to assemble Slovakia for the 2025 IIHF World Championship was simple.

The one he's sending Minnesota management by way of his play is pretty clear, too.

Hlavaj, in his third spin on this stage with Slovakia, is again proving his mettle as the last line of defense against the world.

"I told management here if I was healthy and they want me here I'll come anytime," Hlavaj said. "I'm pretty happy to be here. I feel like every time something is on the table I perform better. I don't know why.

"I like the pressure on me."

He is no stranger to the bright lights of the Worlds stage, to say the least.

Hlavaj, who has a history of international ice with Slovakia by way of three World Junior Championship appearances and a solo spin at the World Under-18s, has now thrice thumped competing nations with his backstopping ability.

In 2023, the then 21-year-old made three appearances, netting a 2.22 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

At 2024's tournament, at 22, he logged a 2.54 goals-against average and .925 save percentage with one shutout in five outings -- including a dramatic 5-4 overtime win against Team USA in which he made 39 saves to the chagrin of American bench boss and Wild coach John Hynes.

Through three jaunts this go-round, Hlavaj has a minuscule 1.30 goals against average and massive .932 save percentage.

"He came a long way from last year and the last couple years," said Slovakia coach Vladimír Országh, who knows a thing or two about NHL netminders after 289 games over parts of seven seasons as a winger with the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues. "The years in North America have helped him a lot. He's more calm. He's reading the game very well.

"Of course it's a huge luxury. He's the No. 1 goalie and it's his job to stop the shots, of course, but for us it's very important because every time we need him he's there."

The view behind the bench matches the test directly from ice level.

"I mean, it's unbelievable," Slovak teammate and Calgary Flames prospect Sam Honzek said. "That's why he got his contract and that's why he's playing in the AHL and is trying to make the NHL. He's a good goalie. He makes it look easy. Good for him.

"I think he has a bright future in front of him."

That's the goal.

But not goal against, apparently.

Hlajav netted that contract referred to by Honzek -- a two-year entry-level pact signed some 400 days ago -- in part because some impressive year-over-year growth.

The Worlds appearances couldn't have hurt it.

And the trio or trips has Hlavaj continuing that progression.

"In the A, they are tough games but not every game can be really tough," he said. "Here you have the best of the best in the world and you are playing against them so you are learning every game, something new."

Something he can apply back to North American ice.

Hlavaj, who had 2.85 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 36 games with the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's minor-league affiliate, wants to apply those lessons to put direct pressure on the goalie picture with the big club.

Marc-André Fleury will ease into retirement after his caper with Canada comes to a conclusion, meaning an opportunity behind starter Filip Gustavsson could be up for grabs if he can out-duel fellow prospect Jesper Wallstedt and any other outside challengers.

Hlavaj doesn't need the reminder, though.

He's heard that message loud and clear, too.

"Sure thing," Hlavaj said. "I wouldn't have signed with them if I wanted to be just in the AHL. That's my goal, to go to the NHL, you know?

"I mean, if I stay on the right path I think I can get there."