Spurgeon not sliding under the radar with Canada

STOCKHOLM -- Noah Dobson, by way of defending for the Eastern Conference's New York Islanders, didn't have much of a pre-scout on Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon.

No real book on the 5-foot-9, 165-pound blueliner.

But that was before both shared the stage with Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Suffice it to say, he's a fan.

"I see him twice a year, but just watching him up close so far this tournament, he's so smart," Dobson said. "For an undersized guy he's just so smart and makes the right play every time, always in the right position. As a d-man, he's a guy you can watch a lot and learn from, just being around him day to day.

"Definitely underrated. I think that's safe to say."

Spurgeon has two assists and a plus-8 rating and is averaging 17:39 through seven round-robin games to help Canada finish first in Group A action at the Worlds.

Not a bad inaugural audition for the 35-year-old vet, who's had to wait far too long to have Canada call his number on the international ice.

"He brings everything," Canada coach Dean Evason said.

"Everything.

"He's not a big guy but he plays a big game. He's a leader, obviously. When I was in Minnesota I was part of the staff that made him the captain of our team. That was for a reason. He's leading by example here with his play on the ice and his leadership and his attitude off the ice."

Spurgeon's first experience on the international ice -- he didn't get the chance suit up for his home side at any previous tournament, at either the junior or men's level until now -- has been just that.

An experience.

It's been "awesome," he admitted.

"Everyone's been super welcoming," said Spurgeon, who had 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 65 skates with Minnesota this season. "We all came in at different times, so the first couple days you're feeling it out and getting to know guys. They've been awesome bringing every guy coming in later or have been here from the start."

Spurgeon was added to the squad after the Wild were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, bumped in a six-game set against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round.

He's been a top-four fixture for Canada ever since.

"He's a great leader and our captain and is a guy that is so consistent in his game," said stopper Marc-Andre Fleury, teammates with Spurgeon on both the big stage and back with the Wild. "He does very well defensively. He's not a big guy but he always puts his body on the line, taking hits to make plays, blocking a lot of shots. Smart, smart player, too. He joins the rush to help offensively.

"I think everybody sees on Team Canada how valuable he is."

His partner certainly does.

Spurgeon has been paired primarily with Philadelphia Flyers rearguard Travis Sanheim, one of seven defensemen to log multiple skates with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

He hasn't been sleeping on Spurgeon.

Not at Worlds.

Not in the NHL.

"I obviously know about him," Sanheim detailed. "Being a defenseman I study guy's games and know guys around the league. He doesn't fly under the radar for me. To the outside world he definitely does. He's just a steady guy. Brings it every night. Can play both ends of the ice. Moves well. Defends well.

"I've been happy and fortunate to play from him and learn from him."

There's plenty of experience for the younger blueliner to draw from.

Spurgeon, who holds franchise records in goals (117), points (416), games played (933), power-play goals (34) by a defenseman and will eclipse Mikko Koivu for most seasons played with the Wild, regardless of position, when the puck drops to kick off the 2025-26 season, has been building up the resumé for 16 seasons.

And in that time he's learned not to sweat the small stuff.

Not to worry about being slept on.

He's just happy to help.

"I try not to think about that," Spurgeon said.

"We have a great team here. Whoever you're playing with... forward lines, goalie behind you, or defensive pair... you're lucky to enjoy it with these guys."