Utah Hockey Club Announces Recipients of 2024-25 Honors

Three-Stars Award: Dylan Guenther

Guenther was recognized with the Three Stars Award for receiving the most postgame star honors throughout the season. He has been selected as one of the Three Stars 16 times this season, with nine First Star recognitions. The 22-year-old forward was named First Star in each of Utah’s first two games (Oct. 8-10) and also earned three First Star selections in a six-game span from Feb. 4-23, with game-winning goals in all three contests. Guenther ranks tied for the team lead in goals (27), fourth in points (57) and first in power-play goals (12) this season. He also sits tied for third in the NHL in game-winning goals (9) and tied for sixth in overtime goals (3), and his 15 total go-ahead tallies are tied for the fifth-most of any NHL skater in 2024-25.