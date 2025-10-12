Utah Wraps Road Trip in Chicago

The Mammoth take on the Blackhawks in a Monday night matchup

GamePreview atCHI
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (1-1-0) at Chicago (0-2-1)

WHEN: Oct. 13, 2025 – 6:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: United Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE TAKEAWAYS

Check back following the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT!

THE PREVIEW

Monday’s Matchup:

Utah

  • The Mammoth look to win their second straight game and end a three-game road trip on a high note. Monday is Utah’s third straight Central Division game with two valuable points on the line.
  • Utah’s most recent game, a 3-2 overtime victory in Nashville, was all about the ‘bend, not break’ mentality. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead with Logan Cooley’s goal, the Mammoth were down 2-1 in the third period until Jack McBain tied the game. The Mammoth held on in the final eight minutes of regulation to force overtime. In the extra frame, Utah controlled play and Dylan Guenther’s overtime game-winner secured the full two points.
  • Guenther has factored into three of the Mammoth’s four goals to start the year. On a line with JJ Peterka and Logan Cooley, the trio are building chemistry which was seen with Cooley’s goal two minutes into Saturday’s game.
  • After Saturday’s win, the Mammoth held a skills practice on Sunday. The team is balancing practice, rest, and games with a busy schedule to start the year.

Chicago

  • The Blackhawks are still searching for their first win of the 2025-26 season; however, each one of Chicago’s first three losses have been by one goal. In each of these close games, the score was tied heading into the third period.
  • Chicago’s most recent game was a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the Blackhawks’ Home Opener. Both teams traded a pair of goals in the second period, and the game was tied, 2-2, going into the final frame. With 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Kaiden Guhle’s goal secured the win for the Canadiens.
  • The 2025-26 Season is Chicago’s 100th season and the team will celebrate the Centennial milestone throughout the year.

By the Numbers:

  • Guenther became the fourth player in NHL history to score five overtime goals in the player’s first 150 career games (per NHL PR).
  • Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka played his 200th career NHL game against the Predators on Saturday. Utah’s netminder was drafted by Nashville during the 2015 Draft. He was the fourth goaltender from his draft class to reach this milestone, and the third active Czech netminder to hit 200 games (per Utah PR).
  • Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar has five points in Chicago’s first three games (1G, 4A). He leads his team with assists (4) and points (5). The forward is the fifth Blackhawks player, 21 or younger, to start a season on a three-game point streak (per Blackhawks website).

Facing the Blackhawks:

  • This is the first of four matchups between the Mammoth and Blackhawks this season. The teams will wrap up their season series with three games in 12 days at the start of March.

Season Series:

  • Oct. 13: UTA at CHI
  • Mar. 1: UTA vs CHI
  • Mar. 9: UTA at CHI
  • Mar. 12: UTA vs CHI

Upcoming Schedule:

