Utah Mammoth to Host Home Opener Celebration

The Utah Mammoth announced today plans to invite fans and the local community to a free, open-to-the-public home opener celebration, presented by SeatGeek, Oct. 15, outside Delta Center ahead of the team’s first home regular season matchup against the Calgary Flames at 7:30 P.M. MT. The event will include hours of live entertainment, fan activities, giveaways, and a beer garden, with the festivities capping off with Mammoth players making their grand entrance through the crowd, greeting fans as they walk the iconic Mountain Blue carpet into Delta Center.

“There is nothing quite like the excitement of opening night in your own building, especially our first as the Utah Mammoth,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Our fans and this community continue to bring a passion and love for hockey that inspires and motivates us every day. We look forward to feeling their relentless energy inside Delta Center and continuing to build on the foundation that they helped create for us last year.”

FREE AND OPEN-TO-THE-PUBLIC ACTIVITIES ON DELTA CENTER’S SEATGEEK PLAZA

Beginning at 4 P.M., a full series of fan festivities will kick off including live music from Shuffle, a high energy cover band, and partner activations. Exclusive Utah Mammoth merchandise and apparel will be for sale at multiple locations and a beer garden will also be open for purchases. At 4:30 P.M., Utah Mammoth players will begin to arrive at the plaza for their gameday walk-in on the Mountain Blue carpet, where youth hockey players and local community members are encouraged to welcome them together as they make their way down the carpet and into the arena for gameday preparations.

INSIDE DELTA CENTER

Once the doors open at 6 P.M., ticketed fans will be treated to other special activations throughout the evening inside Delta Center including branded Mammoth rally towels on every seat. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 P.M. to witness a special surprise moment and pregame entertainment.

WAYS TO TUNE IN

Wednesday’s matchup against the Calgary Flames will be streamed on SEG Media’s direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, SEG+ and Mammoth+, and broadcast on the local over-the-air station Utah 16 (KUPX-TV Channel 16), which is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Listeners in Utah can follow the radio broadcast on KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM/97.5 FM) and KSL NewsRadio (1160 AM).

Fans can also elevate their gameday experience with the newly refreshed Utah Mammoth app launching Monday, Oct. 13. The updated app introduces an updated design, more personalized experience with features such as Gameday Mode, real-time stats, lightning-fast mobile ordering, exclusive deals and challenges, first access to ticket drops throughout the season, and seamless access to Mammoth+. Fans can download the app on iOS and Android. For more information about the Utah Mammoth, including how to buy tickets, visit www.UtahMammoth.com.