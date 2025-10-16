Strong Second Period Lead Mammoth to Win in Home Opener

When the Mammoth use their speed, forecheck, apply pressure, and limit time and space they’re at their best. Utah did all of that in the second period and this surge started by carrying momentum from the end of the first into the second.
Seventy-six seconds into the middle frame, Barrett Hayton’s goal tied the game, 1-1. Not only did Hayton have a quick release on his shot, Nick Schmaltz set up his linemate perfectly so he could capitalize. Minutes later, Peterka intercepted a pass and showed his speed as he rushed up ice and scored the eventual game-winning goal. The goal gave Utah its first lead of the game, 2-1, which they never relinquished.
Throughout the entire second period, the Mammoth pushed hard and brought energy. Utah’s offense had plenty of chances, 18 shots on goal in fact, while the Mammoth’s defensive effort held the Flames to just three shots in the middle frame.
As the Mammoth have done before, they kept calm under pressure and stuck with the ‘bend, not break’ mentality in the third period. Calgary pushed back with a flurry of chances in the first half of the final frame. However, key saves by Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka, and some help from his teammates, kept the Flames from capitalizing during these pushes. With 22.2 seconds left in regulation, Kevin Stenlund's empty net goal sealed the win. With the win, Utah improved to 2-2-0 and has started its four-game homestand with a win.
Like last year, Delta Center gave the Mammoth home-ice advantage. The energy was intense, the arena was loud, and it was the best way to welcome the team back home.
“The crowd throughout the whole game was unbelievable,” Peterka smiled. “Started with the anthem, in warmups, how many kids, how many fans came out. Throughout the whole game when we needed energy, we for sure got it from the crowd.”
“It was really loud, especially in the end of the game,” Vejmelka recounted about the energy and Vejmelka chants. “I really enjoyed the moments, I really appreciate it. It’s always pleasure to me.”
Additional Notes from Tonight:
- Coming into tonight’s game, the Mammoth were allowing the second fewest shots on goal (21.3). In tonight’s game, Utah held Calgary to five shots in the opening frame, three in the second period, and 12 in the final frame for a total of 20 shots.
- There’s a new Mammoth in town and his name is Tusky! Utah revealed its brand-new mascot pre-game. “I like the size,” Tourigny smiled when discussing Tusky. “I didn’t see him skate yet, so I would have to see him skate before I made the call (to play him).”
- Things got heated throughout the game as Jack McBain and Adam Klapka dropped the gloves and there was a total of 38 penalty minutes. The Mammoth’s power play was unable to score on any of their six man-advantage opportunities; however, the team had some good looks and close chances. On the flip side, Utah went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
- The Mammoth then held on to a one-goal lead for over 30 minutes to secure the team’s first win at home this season. “Just a super mature game throughout the whole bench,” Peterka said of the team’s effort defending the lead. “I think everyone (stuck with it), made the right plays at the right time. Game management was pretty good from us.”
Upcoming Schedule: