Strong Second Period Lead Mammoth to Win in Home Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – A dominant second period helped Utah secure a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames in the Mammoth’s Home Opener. Forwards Barrett Hayton and JJ Peterka scored 3:08 apart in the middle frame to give Utah its first lead of the game. Kevin Stenlund's empty net goal with 22.2 seconds left sealed the victory.

“Good to get back home, good to be in front of our fans,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “I really liked the performance of (Vejmelka), (he) was really solid. I think our power play generated a lot of opportunities, unfortunately we could not convert. But it was a positive outing. In the third, I think they had a really good push. I like the way we managed it defensively in the sense of without the puck, but we turned the puck over a little bit too much. When we were protecting the lead, a little bit too safe. I liked our game in general.”

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s performance late in the third period was key to the Mammoth victory. Vejmelka stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced and remained calm during a late push by the Flames.

“It’s all about (staying) sharp and mentally, stay focused,” Vejmelka explained. “It wasn’t easy, honestly the first two periods we dominated those guys, but I expected pressure in the third and we played a really good job defensively, but I needed to (make) a couple good saves and it’s a big team win.”

“He was unbelievable,” Peterka said of Vejmelka. “We gave up a lot of scoring chances, when we needed (Vejmelka), he was better than ever.”