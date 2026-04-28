Utah Rallies From Three Goal Deficit, Falls in Overtime

Utah kept pushing and tied the game 1:45 into the third period with Michael Carcone’s first of the series. Less than five minutes later, Captain Clayton Keller’s goal gave the Mammoth its first lead of the game. Throughout this playoff series, plenty of different players have stepped up in a variety of ways. Having this depth, and plenty of impactful performances, has been a strength of the Mammoth.

“It's playoff hockey, you kind of expect bigger games from everybody,” Sergachev explained. “And guys are providing, and they're playing well. (Karel Vejmelka) is standing on his head, saving crazy shots, and facing a lot of traffic in front.”

Brett Howden’s second goal of the night tied the game, 4-4 halfway through the third. After neither team was able to convert in the final nine and a half minutes of the third period, Game 4 went to overtime. Both teams generated multiple chances; however, Shea Theodore’s goal with 52 seconds left in the first overtime period secured the win for Vegas.

“We had lots of good looks early,” Keller said of overtime. “They did too. Lots of back and forth and I think, for a lot of us, it’s probably the first game in overtime we’ve had in the playoffs, and to feel that’s good and it’s experience. It’s only going to help us moving forward.”

As they have done throughout the playoffs and the regular season, Utah will use this experience to their advantage while remaining even-keeled. It’s a best of three series with Game 5 on Wednesday and Game 6 on Friday. The Mammoth have plenty of leaders in their locker room to keep them focused and encouraged moving forward.

“Yeah, that's something that we've worked at all year,” Keller shared. “We've gotten better, and this is the time when we need to be even keeled the most, each team is going to have a push, until you rebound and take the other team's push. I think we've done a great job all year, and we've got to continue to work at that.”

“There is plenty of hockey left in this series; a tied series going back,” Cole explained. “It’s a three-game series. (We’re) focusing on what we can control and where we stand right now. I think that will do us well.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Six of Utah’s 12 forwards recorded over 20 minutes of ice time: Lawson Crouse (28:56), Logan Cooley (27:58), Schmaltz (27:46), Keller (25:40), Dylan Guenther (24:34), and Alexander Kerfoot (21:40). All six of Utah’s defenseman recorded over 20 minutes of playing time. Sergachev led all Mammoth skaters with 30:32 TOI.

The Mammoth set a new franchise high for hits in a single game with 57. Kailer Yamamoto and MacKenzie Weegar each recorded nine hits, which led the team.

With three Mammoth defenseman recording points in Game 4, Utah’s blueliners have combined for 11 points (3G, 8A) through the first four games of the series. Sergachev (1G, 2A), Cole (1G), and Sean Durzi (1A) all had points in the loss.

With three assists in Game 4, Sergachev became the first Mammoth skater to post a three-point game in the playoffs.

Game 5 is on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Game 6 is on Friday at the Delta Center. If Game 7 is needed, the series will shift back to Vegas on Sunday.

Upcoming Schedule

Apr. 29: UTA vs VGK

May 1: VGK vs UTA