The Week Ahead: Apr. 27-May 3

It’s the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Utah Mammoth are facing the Vegas Golden Knights.
It’s a busy week with four possible games. As of Monday morning, there are two more guaranteed games in the series.
Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding both teams!
Storylines Surrounding the Series
- Utah has a 2-1 lead through the first three games of the First Round. The Golden Knights won the first game of the series while the Mammoth have won the last two.
- The Mammoth have six players with multiple points through the first three games while the Golden Knights have eight.
- In addition to the six players with multiple points, Utah has four players with two goals in the series: Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, MacKenzie Weegar, and Lawson Crouse. Vegas has three players with two goals in the First Round: Mark Stone, Nic Dowd, and Ivan Barbashev.
- Both teams have only played one goaltender in this series so far. Utah’s Karel Vejmelka has a 2.36 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Vegas’ Carter Hart has a 3.10 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.
Injury Updates
- Utah F Barrett Hayton – upper-body injury
- Utah F Jack McBain – lower-body
- Vegas F William Karlsson – lower-body
Schedule This Week
Apr. 27 – Game 4: VGK vs UTA
When: 7:30 p.m. MT, Delta Center
Watch: ESPN, Utah16, Mammoth+
Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
Apr. 29 – Game 5: UTA vs VGK
When: TBD, T-Mobile Arena
Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+
Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
May 1 – Game 6: VGK vs UTA – TBD
When: TBD, Delta Center
Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+
Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
May 3 – Game 7: UTA vs VGK – TBD
When: TBD, T-Mobile Arena
Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+
Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com