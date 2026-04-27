The Week Ahead: Apr. 27-May 3

The Mammoth continue their First Round series against the Golden Knights

WeekAheadApr27
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It’s the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Utah Mammoth are facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s a busy week with four possible games. As of Monday morning, there are two more guaranteed games in the series. 

Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding both teams!

Storylines Surrounding the Series

  • Utah has a 2-1 lead through the first three games of the First Round. The Golden Knights won the first game of the series while the Mammoth have won the last two.
  • The Mammoth have six players with multiple points through the first three games while the Golden Knights have eight. 
  • In addition to the six players with multiple points, Utah has four players with two goals in the series: Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, MacKenzie Weegar, and Lawson Crouse. Vegas has three players with two goals in the First Round: Mark Stone, Nic Dowd, and Ivan Barbashev. 
  • Both teams have only played one goaltender in this series so far. Utah’s Karel Vejmelka has a 2.36 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Vegas’ Carter Hart has a 3.10 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Injury Updates

  • Utah F Barrett Hayton – upper-body injury
  • Utah F Jack McBain – lower-body 
  • Vegas F William Karlsson – lower-body

Schedule This Week

Apr. 27 – Game 4: VGK vs UTA

When: 7:30 p.m. MT, Delta Center

Watch: ESPN, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

Apr. 29 – Game 5: UTA vs VGK

When: TBD, T-Mobile Arena

Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

May 1 – Game 6: VGK vs UTA – TBD 

When: TBD, Delta Center

Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

May 3 – Game 7: UTA vs VGK – TBD 

When: TBD, T-Mobile Arena

Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

News Feed

Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

Utah Wins First Home Playoff Game in Franchise History

RECAP: Game 3, First Round

Utah Hosts First Playoff Game in Franchise History

Playoff Jackets Create Community, Celebrate Families of Mammoth Players

Utah Ties Series with 3-2 Win Over Vegas

RECAP: Game 2, First Round

Utah Takes on Vegas In Game 2

The Week Ahead: Apr. 20-26

Despite Strong Effort, Utah Comes Up Short in Playoff Opener

RECAP: Game 1, First Round

Utah Opens 2026 Playoffs in Vegas

First Round Preview: Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights

Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Activations

Utah Wraps 2025-26, Looks Ahead to Playoffs

NHL Announces Schedule for First Round Series

Utah Mammoth Announce Recipients of 2025-26 Team Honors

Utah Hosts St. Louis in Regular Season Finale