The Week Ahead: Apr. 27-May 3

It’s the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Utah Mammoth are facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s a busy week with four possible games. As of Monday morning, there are two more guaranteed games in the series.

Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding both teams!

Storylines Surrounding the Series

Utah has a 2-1 lead through the first three games of the First Round. The Golden Knights won the first game of the series while the Mammoth have won the last two.

The Mammoth have six players with multiple points through the first three games while the Golden Knights have eight.

In addition to the six players with multiple points, Utah has four players with two goals in the series: Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, MacKenzie Weegar, and Lawson Crouse. Vegas has three players with two goals in the First Round: Mark Stone, Nic Dowd, and Ivan Barbashev.

Both teams have only played one goaltender in this series so far. Utah’s Karel Vejmelka has a 2.36 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Vegas’ Carter Hart has a 3.10 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Injury Updates

Utah F Barrett Hayton – upper-body injury

Utah F Jack McBain – lower-body

Vegas F William Karlsson – lower-body

Schedule This Week

Apr. 27 – Game 4: VGK vs UTA

When: 7:30 p.m. MT, Delta Center

Watch: ESPN, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

Apr. 29 – Game 5: UTA vs VGK

When: TBD, T-Mobile Arena

Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

May 1 – Game 6: VGK vs UTA – TBD

When: TBD, Delta Center

Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

May 3 – Game 7: UTA vs VGK – TBD

When: TBD, T-Mobile Arena

Watch: National: TBD, Utah16, Mammoth+

Listen: KSL Sports Zone (97.5GM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com