First Round Preview: Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights

UTAH MAMMOTH (43-33-6), 92 PTS

Fourth in the Central Division

Home Record: 22-16-3

Away Record: 21-17-3

Month-by-Month Record Breakdown

October: 8-3-0

November: 4-8-3

December: 6-8-0

January: 10-4-1

February: 3-1-0

March: 7-6-2

April: 5-3-0

In Utah’s second season, the Mammoth finished fourth in the Central Division with 92 points. The team secured its first postseason berth in franchise history as WC1.

The Mammoth had six different skaters with 20 or more goals this year: Dylan Guenther (40), Nick Schmaltz (33), Clayton Keller (26), JJ Peterka (25), Lawson Crouse (24), and Logan Cooley (24). Four players have 50 or more points: Keller (88), Schmaltz (74), Guenther (73), and Mikhail Sergachev (59).

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka led the NHL in games played (64) while his 38 wins were second-most in the league. He finished the regular season with a 38-20-3 record and recorded two shutouts. He had a 2.75 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and two points (2A).

Vítek Vaněček makes up the second half of Utah’s goaltending tandem. He’s played 22 games, has a 5-13-3 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .883 save percentage. He has one shutout this season and one point (1A).

Utah has a balance of veterans and younger players. The Mammoth’s average age 28.52 years old (14th). With 10,687 combined games played, Utah’s roster is the 19th-most experienced in the league.

Changes to the Team

The Mammoth added one player ahead of this year’s trade deadline, veteran defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames.

Team Leaders

GOALS: Dylan Guenther, 40

ASSISTS: Clayton Keller, 62

POINTS: Clayton Keller, 88

TIME ON ICE: Mikhail Sergachev, 24:18

POWER PLAY GOALS: Nick Schmaltz, 11

SHORTHANDED GOALS: Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley, 2

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Nick Schmaltz, 9

OVERTIME GOALS: Clayton Keller, 4

Team Statistics

Wins: 43*, T-10th

Losses: 33, T-13th

Overtime: 6, T-27th

Regulation Wins: 33, T-10th

Points*: 92, T-15th

Points Percentage: .561*, T-15th

Most Avg. Goals For per Game (GF/G): 3.27, T-10th

Fewest Avg. Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.93, T-10th

Power Play: 20.0%, 18th

Penalty Kill: 78.1%, 19th

Most Avg. Shots For per Game (SF/G): 27.7, 20th

Fewest Avg. Shots Against per Game (SA/G): 26.1, T-5th

Face-Off: 49.2%, 23rd

Longest Win Streak: 7 games, Oct. 15-26

*franchise record