Playoff Jackets Create Community, Celebrate Families of Mammoth Players

Every jacket has the signature of the player, Utah Mammoth logos, and various additional details. The design also includes each woman’s initials on their specific jacket. This unique addition was a nod to the hard work and support each woman brings to her partner and the organization.

“I think the initials of the women on the jackets are really cool,” Crouse smiled. “I’ve never seen it before on anyone else’s playoff jacket, and I think it’s just a little nod to all of the behind-the-scenes support, energy, love, and sacrifice that the ladies give for these men to go out there and achieve their dreams, achieve their goals, and we row the boat behind the scenes.”

There’s a lot of work behind-the-scenes for the partners and family of NHL players. However, the families have each other. The community within the Mammoth organization is special and truly a family.

“We’re very fortunate that there is such a family culture here and everybody really operates as such,” Crouse said. “We celebrate milestones together whether it’s baby births, birthdays, job promotions, things like that. And then of course there’s the ups and downs, but the team, we’re all happy for each other when the guys find success on the ice, and we’re all there for each other when you’re dealing with things in the household like injury, and trades, and then of course individual things that go on aside from hockey. We’re just so lucky that we have this group of people and that we’re all making history together. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to do it with.”

Wearing matching jackets in the 2026 Playoffs unites these women even more. It’s also a way to celebrate this exciting time of year as everyone comes together in pursuit of postseason success. It’s more than just a jacket; it’s a celebration of the community and family within these organizations.

“It just takes that sense of excitement to another level when we’re all wearing these jackets, representing our significant others, and we’re all matching each other,” Crouse said. “And it really just amplifies that sense of unity, and we’re all working towards one goal here. We’re all one team.”

‘One Team’ is a core principle for Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Utah Mammoth. Another is ‘Community Obsessed.’ Crouse and Stark embraced this principle as well with this year’s jackets. The pair used local Utah business, Coleman Knitting Mills, to personalize the jackets and bring the design to life.

“We have such an amazing community here in Utah,” Stark said. “We really wanted to find vendors who are going to be able to execute our vision, while celebrating and embracing the creative community that we have and the small businesses that we're able to work with.”

“Utah has been nothing but amazing since the minute we stepped foot in the state,” Crouse explained. “The community, the fans, they’ve all welcomed us with arms open, and they’ve been so excited to have a team here. We’ve just felt like they deserve everything. So, to have everything be local and outsourced here and just get that extra layer of involvement is very important.”

To take the community involvement a step further, two extra jackets were created and customized for the Fan Appreciation Auction in May. The proceeds of these jackets will raise money for the SEG Foundation. This was important to Crouse and the significant others. Not only will this give back to the community, it’ll give two lucky fans the opportunity to wear a custom creation.

“The fans have been such a huge part of it,” Crouse said. “There’s no hockey without fans and they’ve been so wonderful to us. I hope that some lucky fan bids on this, and they add it to their closet, and they pull it out 20 years from now, and they wear it with the same sentiment that they would be wearing it this year.”