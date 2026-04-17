Utah Mammoth Announce Recipients of 2025-26 Team Honors

The Utah Mammoth announced today the recipients of their 2025-26 Utah Mammoth Honors to recognize outstanding players both on and off the ice during this NHL season.

Team MVP Award & Leading Scorer Award – Forward Clayton Keller



Leading all Mammoth skaters in scoring for the second consecutive season, Keller was selected by his teammates as the player with the most valuable contributions to the team’s success in 2025-26. Utah’s captain posted a team-high 88 points (26g, 62a) in 82 games, reaching the 60-assist and 80-point marks for the second time in as many campaigns with the franchise. Keller tallied assists in 10 consecutive contests from March 26 to April 16, marking both the longest assist streak and longest point streak in franchise history. He also recorded a team- and career-high 28 multi-point performances, including his first Mammoth hat trick (3g, 1a) at Vancouver on April 4. Keller’s 53 points (11g, 42a) on home ice were tied for the sixth-most in the NHL, and he scored three of his career-high four overtime winners at the Delta Center, with those four tallies tying for the second-most of any NHL skater. He paced Utah in even-strength points (23-38–61) and power-play points (3-24–27), factoring on nine of the team’s league-high 14 power-play goals over the final three weeks of the season (March 24-April 16: 2g, 7a).

Three Stars Award - Forward Dylan Guenther

Guenther was recognized with the Three Stars Award for the second straight season, in recognition of receiving the most postgame star honors in 2025-26. He was selected as one of the Three Stars 21 times this season, with seven First Star recognitions. The 23-year-old forward was named First Star in three of Utah’s first seven games (Oct. 11, Oct. 19-21) and scored game-winning goals in each of those contests. He was also named First Star in back-to-back road wins from March 3-5, with consecutive two-point efforts against Washington and Philadelphia. Guenther ranked third on the team with a career-high 73 points (40g, 33a) in 2025-26, and his franchise-record 40 goals are tied for the third-most of any NHL skater aged 23 or younger.

Community-Obsessed Award – Forward Michael Carcone

Selected as the player who is most active in the community, Carcone exemplified the meaning of this award with his initiatives around World Down Syndrome Day. Carcone was one of four players to team up with the NHL and For Bare Feet to create a pair of mismatched socks in honor of the day. Carcone took his efforts a step further by inviting his friend Welles and a group of children to walk in with players and watch a Mammoth game this season. Additionally, Carcone has attended multiple community events, including the team’s hospital visit at Primary Children’s Hospital, and donated both time and money to shop with youth from a local Boys & Girls Club during the holidays as part of the SEG Foundation’s Pay It Forward initiative.

All-In Award – Forward Lawson Crouse

Crouse was selected as the winner of the All-In Award, given to the player who leaves it all on the ice, from the opening puck drop to the final horn. Crouse was one of only six NHL skaters to register at least 20 goals (24) and 200 hits (211), ranking tied for fifth and second in those categories among Mammoth skaters, respectively. His 24 goals matched his career high set with Arizona in 2022-23, as he doubled his total from last season (12). Crouse also ranked second in blocked shots (52) and average shorthanded ice time (2:43) among Utah’s forwards, and he was one of five Mammoth players to be assessed multiple fighting majors (2) this season.