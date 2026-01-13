Utah Hosts Toronto in Tuesday Night Game

The Mammoth and Maple Leafs will wrap up the season series tonight

GamePreviewWEB 1.13.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Toronto (23-15-7) vs Utah (22-20-4)

WHEN: Jan. 13, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 22-20-4 this season and is 5-4-1 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth have points in four-straight games. Currently, Utah is fourth in the Central Division and right outside a wild card spot.
  • The Mammoth fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2 in overtime, in their most recent game.
    • Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev each scored once in the loss.
    • Vítek Vaněček stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther has 21 goals which leads the Mammoth. Captain Clayton Keller’s 30 assists and 43 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second on the team with 16 goals and 41 points. Schmaltz and Sergachev are tied for the second most assists with 25 each.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 20-11-2 record with a 2.63 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. Vaněček has a 2-9-2 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a .883 save percentage.
  • Utah continues its seven-game homestand on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Toronto

  • Toronto is 23-15-7 and 8-0-2 in the last 10 games. The Maple Leafs are on a 10-game points streak. Toronto is in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the Atlantic Division with 53 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche in overtime, 4-3.
    • Easton Cowan, Bobby McMann, and Auston Matthews all scored in regulation while William Nylander scored 3:59 into overtime to secure the full two points.
    • Joseph Woll stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced for a .912 save percentage.
  • Matthews leads his team with 22 goals. Nylander’s 30 assists and 46 points are team-highs. John Tavares is second on the team with 16 goals and 40 points. Matthew Knies is second with 26 assists.
  • With Woll playing last night, it’s likely that Dennis Hildeby will play against the Mammoth. He has a 4-5-4 record through 16 games played. He has a 2.75 goals against average with a .916 save percentage.
  • Tuesday is the second of four stops for the Maple Leafs on this road trip. Up next, the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and then Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s defensemen have tallied at least one point in 42 of the team’s last 45 games (19G, 79A) and have at least one point on 11 of the last 12 goals scored (Mammoth PR).
  • Toronto’s penalty kill is third in the league and has killed off 84.9% of the penalties the team has taken. Utah’s PK is 11th with a 80.7% kill rate.
  • The Mammoth are allowing the ninth-fewest goals against per game (2.83) while the Maple Leafs are scoring the fifth-most goals for per game (3.38).
  • Tavares’ 59.1% faceoff win rate is fifth in the NHL. The center has won 60.4% of his faceoffs on the road this season.

Against Toronto This Season

  • This is the second game between Utah and Toronto this season.
  • Toronto won the first game, 5-3, on Nov. 5.

Season Series

  • Nov. 5: UTA vs TOR – Game Recap
  • Jan. 13: TOR vs UTA

