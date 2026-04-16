Utah Hosts St. Louis in Regular Season Finale

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny said there will be game time decisions tonight.

Utah wraps up the regular season against the St. Louis Blues

The Mammoth are celebrating Fan Appreciation Night

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It’s the final game of the regular season for the Utah Mammoth. Although Utah is three days away from its first playoff game in franchise history, today is about focusing on tonight’s game and the St. Louis Blues.

"The main thing is just not looking anywhere but tonight,” Alexander Kerfoot explained. “We have one game left, and we want to be feeling really good going into the playoffs. We want our game to be in a good spot."

Tourigny discussed some of the challenges the Blues bring and what his team needs to do in response.

“St. Louis is a team who’s improved a lot offensively since the break,” Tourigny shared. “Their first line … are one, two, and three forwards in the league in plus/minus since the break. As well, their (defensemen) are super active either off the rush, and in the o-zone play. So, it will be important the way we cover those, we’re above them, and we cover their activation in the o-zone. It’ll be a good challenge.”

Fan Appreciation Night

It’s Fan Appreciation Night at the Delta Center and there’s plenty going on throughout the night and following the game. Kerfoot reflected on the impact the fans have had for the Mammoth.

“It’s been awesome,” Kerfoot said. “Pretty excited from day one, since we got here, for the fan base to develop into what it’s become in such a short amount of time ,speaks volumes of the community, the city, the people that are coming to our games, and it makes it a lot more fun to play games at home, knowing how loud and into it our fans can get.”