Utah Hosts St. Louis in Regular Season Finale

Thursday's Game is Fan Appreciation Night

GamePreviewWEB 4.16.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: St. Louis (36-33-12) vs Utah (43-32-6)

WHEN: Apr. 16, 2026 – 5:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: ESPN

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Head coach André Tourigny said there will be game time decisions tonight.
  • Utah wraps up the regular season against the St. Louis Blues
  • The Mammoth are celebrating Fan Appreciation Night

82 of 82

It’s the final game of the regular season for the Utah Mammoth. Although Utah is three days away from its first playoff game in franchise history, today is about focusing on tonight’s game and the St. Louis Blues.

"The main thing is just not looking anywhere but tonight,” Alexander Kerfoot explained. “We have one game left, and we want to be feeling really good going into the playoffs. We want our game to be in a good spot."

Tourigny discussed some of the challenges the Blues bring and what his team needs to do in response.

“St. Louis is a team who’s improved a lot offensively since the break,” Tourigny shared. “Their first line … are one, two, and three forwards in the league in plus/minus since the break. As well, their (defensemen) are super active either off the rush, and in the o-zone play. So, it will be important the way we cover those, we’re above them, and we cover their activation in the o-zone. It’ll be a good challenge.”

Fan Appreciation Night

It’s Fan Appreciation Night at the Delta Center and there’s plenty going on throughout the night and following the game. Kerfoot reflected on the impact the fans have had for the Mammoth.

“It’s been awesome,” Kerfoot said. “Pretty excited from day one, since we got here, for the fan base to develop into what it’s become in such a short amount of time ,speaks volumes of the community, the city, the people that are coming to our games, and it makes it a lot more fun to play games at home, knowing how loud and into it our fans can get.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 43-32-6 this season and 6-4-0 over the last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth locked up the first wild card spot in the West with their most recent game, a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Nick Schmaltz’s two power play goals led the Mammoth. Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka, and Alexander Kerfoot (EN) also scored in the win.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 40 goals are the most on the roster while his 73 points are third-most. Captain Clayton Keller’s 60 assists and 86 points lead the Mammoth. Schmaltz’s 33 goals and 74 points are second-most on the team and Mikhail Sergachev’s 49 assists trail only Keller.
  • Karel Vejmelka, Utah’s starter, has a 38-20-3 record through 63 games. He has a 2.73 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the second half of the goaltending tandem. He has a 5-12-3 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .883 save percentage.
  • Thursday is the final game of the regular season; however, the season isn’t over yet! Utah is going to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

St. Louis

  • St. Louis is 36-33-12 this season and 6-3-1 over the last 10 games.
  • The Blues beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-5, in their most recent game. Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway each scored twice while Oskar Sundqvist, Logan Mailloux, and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal in the win.
  • Holloway and Robert Thomas are tied for the most goals on the Blues. Thomas’ 39 assists and 61 points are team-highs. Snuggerud’s 21 goals are third while his 29 assists and 50 points are second-most.
  • Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer make up St. Louis’ goaltender tandem. Binnington has a 13-20-7 record through 41 games. He has a 3.33 goals-against average and a .873 save percentage. Hofer has a 23-13-5 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
  • The Blues were eliminated from the playoffs, and Thursday is their last game in the 2025-26 season.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s Captain Clayton Keller is on a nine-game point streak which is a franchise high. He has four goals and 14 assists for 18 points in nine games.
  • St. Louis’ Jimmy Snuggerud is on a three-game point streak (4G, 3A) and he has 11 points over his last six games (4G, 7A). He set a new career-high with four points (2G, 2A) against the Penguins.
  • The Mammoth are averaging the 10th most goals per game (3.27) while allowing the seventh-fewest goals per game (2.90).

Against St. Louis This Season

  • This is the fourth and final game between Utah and St. Louis this season.
  • The Mammoth have won two of the first three meetings including a 7-4 win on Oct. 23 and a 4-2 win on Jan. 9. St. Louis beat Utah on Nov. 29, 1-0.

Season Series

  • Apr. 16: STL vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • 2026 Playoff Schedule announced soon!

Recent Mammoth News

 
 
 

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