Utah’s Postseason Run Ends at Home

SALT LAKE CITY – As they’ve done all season long, Utah fought until the final minute; however, the Mammoth’s first postseason appearance ended with a 5-1 Game 6 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a close First Round series, and multiple games were determined by one goal. The Mammoth gained plenty of valuable experience and this loss will fuel the entire organization to take the next step next year.
“Your failure makes you stronger,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “You learn from it, and it makes you better. In order to make sure that happened, it has to hurt. I don't even want to feel good about it. I want that to hurt, and I want to learn from it. There will be a ton of things we will unpack and learn and grow as a coach, as a player, as an organization. Our crowd was unbelievable for us all season long. In the playoffs, there were at another level. I would’ve loved to win it for them.”
“You have to go through the lows to get to the highs,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse said. “We can be proud as a group of where we got to. Obviously, we have some things to learn, closing out games, but Vegas, they're a great hockey team … we gave it our all, we can all be proud of that. It wasn't like we rolled over at any moments throughout the series, and we just came up short. That's the way it is. Obviously you got to learn from it and come back with another goal next year and try and replicate it, get a couple wins in the playoffs and advance to the next round.”