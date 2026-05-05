On Sunday, Utah Mammoth players met with the media on wrap up day. Below are select quotes from the player's exit interviews and a full list of each player's media availability.
Catch Up on Utah's 2026 Player Exit Interviews
Captain Clayton Keller
"We have a very special group of players, coaches, ownership, and management who all want to win. We feel that we're going in the right direction. We're super motivated."
Associate captain Lawson Crouse
"We have a great group. It's a lot of fun to come in every day and go to war with these guys. Our ceiling is so high with our group, we're just starting to take off."
Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev
"It's actually amazing to see how guys go from a team that wasn't winning to winning more and then to making the playoffs and winning in the playoffs... Made the right steps in the right direction."
Alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot
"It's a great time to be a part of this organization. You could really start to feel the momentum build here on our team, in this organization, in this city."
Alternate captain Nick Schmaltz
"A lot of guys took a lot of big steps for us. Played huge roles. It was fun to see the growth in everyone's game, and it just makes me really excited to see how guys come in next year."
Center Logan Cooley
"Individually, it was kind of a weird year with the injury, and it felt a little different, but as a team, it was great to get in the playoffs and get that taste. Definitely could build off that feeling next year."
Forward Dylan Guenther
"I feel like we set goals and we achieved them. Throughout the year, we obviously had bigger goals... We were pushing to make the playoffs, pushing to be in the wild card one, and we achieved it."