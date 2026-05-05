Catch Up on Utah's 2026 Player Exit Interviews

PlayerExitsBlog
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

On Sunday, Utah Mammoth players met with the media on wrap up day. Below are select quotes from the player's exit interviews and a full list of each player's media availability.

Captain Clayton Keller

"We have a very special group of players, coaches, ownership, and management who all want to win. We feel that we're going in the right direction. We're super motivated."

Clayton Keller's exit interview.

Associate captain Lawson Crouse

"We have a great group. It's a lot of fun to come in every day and go to war with these guys. Our ceiling is so high with our group, we're just starting to take off."

Lawson Crouse's exit interview.

Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev

"It's actually amazing to see how guys go from a team that wasn't winning to winning more and then to making the playoffs and winning in the playoffs... Made the right steps in the right direction."

Mikhail Sergachev speaks at this year's exit interview.

Alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot

"It's a great time to be a part of this organization. You could really start to feel the momentum build here on our team, in this organization, in this city."

Alexander Kerfoot's exit interview.

Alternate captain Nick Schmaltz

"A lot of guys took a lot of big steps for us. Played huge roles. It was fun to see the growth in everyone's game, and it just makes me really excited to see how guys come in next year."

Nick Schmaltz's end of season interivew.

Center Logan Cooley

"Individually, it was kind of a weird year with the injury, and it felt a little different, but as a team, it was great to get in the playoffs and get that taste. Definitely could build off that feeling next year."

Logan Cooley's exit interview from the 2025-26 season.

Forward Dylan Guenther

"I feel like we set goals and we achieved them. Throughout the year, we obviously had bigger goals... We were pushing to make the playoffs, pushing to be in the wild card one, and we achieved it."

Dylan Guenther's exit interview.

Full List of Players Exit Interviews:

Michael Carcone

Ian Cole

Logan Cooley

Lawson Crouse

Nick DeSimone

Sean Durzi

Dylan Guenther

Barrett Hayton

Clayton Keller

Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino

Jack McBain

Liam O'Brien

JJ Peterka

Nick Schmaltz

Nate Schmidt

Mikhail Sergachev

Kevin Stenlund

Brandon Tanev

Vítek Vaněček

Karel Vejmelka

MacKenzie Weegar

Kailer Yamamoto

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