Cooley’s Hat Trick Helps Utah to Fifth-Straight Win

ST LOUIS – In a back-and-forth battle, the Utah Mammoth held on and secured a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues. Logan Cooley recorded the franchise’s first natural hat trick and his linemate, Dylan Guenther, assisted on all three goals. Captain Clayton Keller scored two goals in the win, and his second tally was his 200th NHL goal. Ian Cole had his first of the season and Nick Schmaltz scored his fifth of the season in the win. The Mammoth improve to 6-2-0 and are on a five-game win streak for the first time in franchise history.

Cooley’s hat trick is a testament to his talent. It only took the forward four minutes and 48 seconds to complete his second career hat trick. Even more impressive? Cooley had a total of six seconds of o-zone possession time to achieve this feat. In addition to his three goals, Cooley assisted on Cole’s first period goal. It was a four-point night for the forward and his first multi-point game of the season.

When playing his hometown team, Keller continues to find success. The Captain scored his 14th and 15th career goals against the Blues in tonight’s game. He now has 37 career points through 33 games played. Keller’s goal helped swing momentum back Utah’s way in the final minute of the second period. This was a timely tally after the Blues pushed back with a pair of goals in the middle frame and had momentum. As he did in the second period, Keller’s empty net goal in the final two minutes of regulation swung momentum Utah’s way and secured the win.

This win did not come easy. As they did in the second period, St. Louis pushed back at the start of the third period. A pair of goals three and a half minutes apart brought the game within one. Just before the halfway mark in the third, Nick Schmaltz’s deflected Mikhail Sergachev’s shot to score on the power play. The goal increased Utah’s lead to 6-4 and gave the visitors some breathing room. The Mammoth were able to hold on and beat their Central Division opponent for the team’s fifth straight win.