Strong Individual Performances and a Solid Team Game Led Utah to Victory

Schmaltz scored the opening goal and Utah’s final goal in Friday’s game. Schmaltz has 16 goals this season, which is second most on the team. His power play tally in the third period was his fourth on the man-advantage this year.

The Schmaltz – Keller connection continued in Friday’s win. Keller had the primary assist on Schmaltz’s first period tally and third period power play goal. The duo have factored on the same goal 198 times, which is the highest total by a pair of U.S.-born teammates in NHL history (per Mammoth PR).

“Yeah, it's great,” Schmaltz said of Keller. “It feels like we've been playing with each other for a long time. We know where each other are at all times on the ice and we’re always looking for each other. It's been a heck of a ride playing with him, and hopefully we have many more great memories ahead.”

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka recorded his 20th win this season, which leads the NHL. He also became the first netminder in the league to reach this benchmark. Vejmelka made timely saves in the first period to keep the Blues from scoring on any of their 13 shots. Late in the third period, while shorthanded, Vejmelka came up big again.

Utah’s netminder also made NHL history with tonight’s win. Vejmelka is the second Czech goaltender to reach 20 wins in a season, and the first to do so since Dominik Hašek (1996-97 & 1998-99) (per NHL PR).

“It's a big accomplishment,” Vejmelka reflected. “(Dominik) Hašek is one of the best goalies in NHL history. It's an honor, and I'm glad about it and happy for it.”

As the season continues on, and the playoff race remains tight, every game is important. In the second half of the season, games throughout the NHL continue to get closer and closer in score. The Mammoth are finding their groove and using the lessons they’ve learned in tight games to pick up wins.

“It’s important to stay even-keeled, to stay humbled, and to play the game the right way,” Tourigny explained. “But, when our guys are above, they have that kind of pace. They fight that hard, and that just gives us confidence. You cannot get carried away, you cannot get complacent, but you have to be honest. We had a level of confidence in our play defensively … I had the feeling we weren’t going to beat ourselves, and they will need to beat us; they will need to do the right things to beat us. And when we made some mistakes, (Vejmelka) came up big. So, we expect to play good, we want to play good, and trust in each other's stuff to win. Our opponent tonight showed up, and they played hard, but (I’m) proud of our group.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Utah’s captain, Clayton Keller, continued to show his elite playmaking abilities and consistent offensive production in the win. Keller had three assists for his team-leading, 13th multi-point game this season.

Defenseman Sean Durzi scored his third goal of the season, and second in three games, in the middle frame. Durzi has been a regular on the scoresheet with five points in his last six games (2G, 3A). The tally would be the game-winner against the Blues.

It was a busy special teams night for the Mammoth with four penalties and three power play opportunities. The penalty kill went 4-for-4 and held the Blues to three shots on goal through all three of the visitor’s power plays. Utah scored once on the power play on the other side of special teams.

Forward Michael Carcone played his 200th NHL game tonight against the Blues. Carcone has played 96 of those games with Utah. Through his first 200 NHL games, he has 42 goals and 30 assists for 72 points.

The Mammoth were down a forward for two periods of tonight’s game. Alexander Kerfoot did not return after the first period due to an upper-body injury.

The Mammoth have two wins to kick off a season-long, seven-game homestand. Utah will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday for a 5 p.m. MT game.

Upcoming Schedule