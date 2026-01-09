Utah Hosts St. Louis for Friday Night Matchup

The Mammoth have won three of their first four games in 2026; the team continues a seven-game homestand

GamePreviewWEB 1.9.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: St. Louis (17-19-8) vs Utah (21-20-3)

WHEN: Jan. 9, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 21-20-3 this season and is 5-5-0 in the last 10 games. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 45 points.
  • The Mammoth beat the Ottawa Senators, 3-1, in their most recent game.
    • Lawson Crouse, John Marino, and Daniil But scored in the win.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther leads the Mammoth with 21 goals while Clayton Keller leads the team with 25 assists and 38 points. JJ Peterka’s 15 goals are second, as are Mikhail Sergachev’s 24 assists. Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther are tied for the second most points on the team with 37.
  • Vejmelka has a 19-11-2 record, a 2.65 goals against average, and a .899 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-9-1 record, a 2.92 goals against average, and a .879 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth continue their season-long seven game homestand on Sunday with a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tickets are still available here!

St. Louis

  • St. Louis is 17-19-8 this season and is 5-4-1 in the last 10 games. The Blues are seventh in the league with 42 points.
  • The Blues fell 7-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks in their most recent game.
    • Tyler Tucker, Otto Stenberg, and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues.
    • Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of the 35 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Justin Faulk’s 11 goals lead the Blues while Robert Thomas leads the team with 20 assists and 30 points. Pavel Buchnevich is second on the team with 16 assists and 23 points. Thomas and Jake Neighbours are each tied for the second most goals with 10.
  • Binnington has an 8-11-6 record through 26 games played. He has a 3.55 goals against average and a .871 save percentage. Joel Hofer makes up the other half of the goaltending tandem. He has a 9-8-2 record with a 2.88 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.
  • The Blues will wrap up this three-game road trip with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

By the Numbers

  • 10 different Mammoth players have notched a game-winning goal this season (per Mammoth PR).
  • Since Feb. 19, Vejmelka leads all NHL goaltenders in wins (32) and games played (57) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Both of St. Louis’ goaltenders have recorded a shutout this season. Joel Hofer’s three are tied for third-most in the NHL. Binnington has one this season.
  • Thomas’ two shorthanded goals are tied for sixth-most in the league.

Against St. Louis This Season

  • This is the third of four matchups between the Mammoth and the Blues this season.
  • Logan Cooley’s hat trick led Utah to a 7-4 win on Oct. 23. However, the Mammoth fell 1-0 to the Blues on Nov. 29.

Season Series

  • Oct. 23: UTA vs STL – Game Recap
  • Nov. 29: UTA vs STL – Game Recap
  • Jan. 9: STL vs UTA
  • Apr. 16: STL vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

