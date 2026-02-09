Utah Mammoth Announce Community Access and Programming Available at Practice and Training Facility

The Utah Mammoth announced today that the public side of the practice and training facility in Sandy, Utah will begin offering a range of programming for people of all ages and experience levels on Feb. 23. The facility, which is now known as the Utah Mammoth Ice Center, will host foundational skating and hockey programs, offer ice time to local hockey teams and leagues, and supply space for recreational skating, meetings and gatherings. Programming at the ice center reflects the Mammoth’s commitment to growing the game of hockey and creating community spaces that bring people together through the power of sport. The Mammoth will host free-to-attend hockey programming and activities from Feb. 20-22, including the first open-to-the-public Mammoth practice on Feb. 21, to celebrate the official opening of the facility.

“This facility was built to be a resource for the community as much as it is for our team,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “In addition to bringing two new NHL-standard regulation ice rinks into Utah’s hockey landscape, this is a place where fans can engage with the team and the community can learn the game of hockey, grow their skills, and form connections that extend beyond the rink. This is an investment in the future of hockey in Utah, and we’re extremely excited to give the next generation a place to fall in love with the game.”

On-Ice Community Programming Includes:

Recreational Skating

Available Friday through Sunday, community members can access the facility for public open skate sessions for just $12. These sessions provide a fun, relaxed environment where people of all ages and abilities can skate. On-site skate and skate-assist rentals will be available for purchase inside the building lobby.

Introductory Skating

Learn to Skate, which will begin March 16 and take place Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings, is a 7-week instructional program designed to introduce participants of all ages to the fundamentals of skating, including balance, stopping, forward and backward skating, turns, and more. Certified instructors will guide skaters through clearly defined skill levels, allowing each participant to progress at their own pace. In addition, the facility will offer freestyle sessions and stick and puck ice time, providing additional opportunities for independent practice, creativity, and skill development outside of structured classes.

Youth Hockey Development Pathway

From Learn to Play and Continue to Play programs to Rookie Leagues, skill clinics, and seasonal camps, the facility will offer a variety of structured progression programs to help young athletes advance their hockey skills. Each program focuses on building core skills, confidence, teamwork, and game awareness. Girls- and women-only options are available across multiple offerings. As part of the NHL and NHLPA development initiatives, these programs help welcome families into the sport and inspire the next generation of hockey players.

Adult Hockey

Adult players can join the Utah Mammoth recreational league, which includes a 16-week season with structured weekly games and dedicated divisions. Teams will play nightly Sunday through Thursday, providing players 18+ with the environment to grow their game. Players interested in participating can register individually, find a team, or sign up an existing team for league play here.

Additional off-ice programming includes:

Attend a Utah Mammoth Practice

Up to 300 fans will have the opportunity to attend select Mammoth practices beginning Feb. 21, with space available by reservation, which opens here 24 hours before each practice, on a first-come, first-served basis. Updates on open practices will be posted online and via @MammothIceCenter on Facebook and Instagram. All attendees must sign a waiver to reserve a spot.

On-Site Skate Rentals and Public Locker Rooms

Convenient on-site skate rentals and access to public locker rooms will be available for all skating sessions and introductory programs, ensuring easy access for first-time skaters or casual participants. Skate rentals will be available for $3 per session, and skate-assist rentals will be available for $5.

Food & Beverage Options Available at ‘Tusky’s Cooler’

A full rotating menu of concessions will be offered during community skating events, providing quick, family-friendly food and beverage options for guests. The concessions space – named ‘Tusky’s Cooler’ – will feature a selection of snacks, drinks, and light meal items, including, but not limited to, premium sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos, pretzel bites, breakfast offerings, coffee and hot chocolate, fountain soda, and more.

Flexible Community Spaces

Additional multi-use areas within the facility will be available to rent, including for private events, team gatherings, birthday parties, and other community events. These spaces are designed to extend the experience beyond the rink, creating additional opportunities for group activities and off-ice fun. People interested in renting space within the facility can contact [email protected].

More details on the Feb. 20 - Feb. 22 opening celebration will be available in the coming days.

Teams or leagues interested in renting ice time can contact [email protected] for availability and booking details. More information about Utah Mammoth schedules, programming, and more can be found here.