Määttä Brings Experience to His Second Winter Olympics

The Mammoth defenseman will represent Finland at the Olympic Winter Games for the second time in his career

MaattaOlympics
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

After an exciting experience at the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff, Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Määttä is gearing up for his second Olympic Winter Games with his home country of Finland. Määttä is eager for the high level of competition especially after last year’s 4 Nations Faceoff.

“(I got) a little taste of it last spring with the 4 Nations (Faceoff), how exciting those games are,” Määttä recounted. “I think it’s some of the most exciting hockey I’ve played. I can’t wait for the (Winter) Olympics, it’s going to be even better. You have more nations, more games. (4 Nations Faceoff) was definitely cool. This is going to be different but still, it’s going to be great.”

Olli Määttä discussed his second trip to the Olympic Winter Games and playing for Finland

Määttä found out he would represent Finland at Milano Cortina 2026 over the NHL’s winter holiday break while he was having breakfast with his family. Utah’s defenseman is grateful to represent his home country once again and views this as a privilege.

“Happy to hear that, as am I,” Määttä shared. “It’s always a privilege. I think the more hockey you can play the better. It’s such a fun game and when it goes to games like that. The Four Nations was an amazing experience, playing against some of the best teams there are. Now we can do it again. So, it’s great.”

