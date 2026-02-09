Määttä Brings Experience to His Second Winter Olympics

After an exciting experience at the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff, Utah Mammoth defenseman Olli Määttä is gearing up for his second Olympic Winter Games with his home country of Finland. Määttä is eager for the high level of competition especially after last year’s 4 Nations Faceoff.

“(I got) a little taste of it last spring with the 4 Nations (Faceoff), how exciting those games are,” Määttä recounted. “I think it’s some of the most exciting hockey I’ve played. I can’t wait for the (Winter) Olympics, it’s going to be even better. You have more nations, more games. (4 Nations Faceoff) was definitely cool. This is going to be different but still, it’s going to be great.”