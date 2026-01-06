The Week Ahead: Jan 5-11

UTAH VS NEW YORK RANGERS

JAN 5 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Rangers this season. Utah won the first matchup, 3-2, at Delta Center.

Season Series

Nov. 22: NYR vs UTA – Game Recap

Jan. 5: UTA vs NYR

Main Storylines – New York

New York is entering a busy month of January with 14 games, with eight on the road/neutral site and six at home.

The Rangers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games entering the week. Their most recent game was the 2026 Winter Classic. Mika Zibanejad scored a hat trick and Artemi Panarin had two goals in the 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

In addition to having the 11th best power play in the NHL (21.2%), the Rangers are a top faceoff team (3rd, 53.8%). New York also has limited its opponents to the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.72).

Injury Updates – New York

F J.T. Miller – upper-body, cleared for full contact but not playing

F Noah Laba – upper-body, week-to-week

F Adam Edstrom – lower-body, LTIR

OTTAWA VS UTAH

JAN. 7 | 7:30 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Senators this season. Utah lost to Ottawa, 4-2, in November.

Season Series

Nov. 9: UTA vs OTT – Game Recap

Jan. 7: OTT vs UTA

Main Storylines – Ottawa

Ottawa has 16 games on their schedule this month, including 10 home games. The Senators face the Mammoth in the front half of a back-to-back, and the Colorado Avalanche in the second half.

The Senators are in a tight playoff race as the top team in the Atlantic Division and the last place team are separated by only eight points. As of Monday, Ottawa is seventh in the division with 45 points; however, the Senators have played less games than five of the six teams ahead of them in the standings.

With six wins in their last ten games, the Senators enter the week on a two-game win streak.

Injury Updates – Ottawa

F Lars Eller – foot, IR

G Linus Ullmark – personal

ST. LOUIS VS UTAH

JAN 9 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the third of four games between the Mammoth and the Blues this season. Utah won the first game, 7-4, but lost the second contest, 1-0.

Season Series

Oct. 23: UTA vs STL – Game Recap

Nov. 29: UTA vs STL – Game Recap

Jan. 9: STL vs UTA

Apr. 16: STL vs UTA

Main Storylines – St. Louis

St. Louis has 14 games this month, with eight games at home. The Blues face the Mammoth in their second game this week. St. Louis starts a back-to-back against Utah before facing the Vegas Golden Knights on the second half.

The Blues are one point out of a wild card spot in the west. It’s a tight battle as eight teams are within three points of the two teams occupying the wild card spots: Seattle and Los Angeles (43).

With two-straight wins to start 2026, the Blues have outscored their opponents, 6-3.

Injury Updates – St. Louis

F Pius Suter – right ankle

F Nick Bjugstad – upper-body, IR

F Dylan Holloway – lower-body, out six weeks

F Nathan Walker – upper-body, out eight weeks

COLUMBUS VS UTAH

JAN 11 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the first of two games between Utah and Columbus this season. It’s the only game at Delta Center this season.

Season Series

Jan. 11: CBJ vs UTA

Mar. 7: UTA vs CBJ

Main Storylines – Columbus

Columbus has 16 games in the month of January. The Blue Jackets’ game against the Mammoth will be their sixth of 2026 and the fourth this week.

The Blue Jackets enter the week with a 5-4-1 record over the last 10 games. Columbus has points in four of their last five games (as of Monday).

It’s a tight playoff race for the Blue Jackets. Currently, Columbus is five points out of the second wildcard spot in the east. They’re six points out of the first wildcard spot and third in the Metropolitan Division.

Injury Updates – Columbus