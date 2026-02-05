Utah’s Strong Effort Leads to 4-1 Win over Detroit

SALT LAKE CITY – In the final game before the Olympic break, the Utah Mammoth picked up two valuable points with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Sean Durzi, Nick Schmaltz (PPG), Dylan Guenther, and captain Clayton Keller all scored in the win.

“Solid game by our special teams,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “Our goalie was rock solid. It was a huge win for us. Hell yeah.”

Speaking of Utah’s goaltender, Karel Vejmelka was sharp all night. He made timely saves and was a strong last line of defense on the penalty kill. Vejmelka stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Tonight’s win meant even more for him as Vejmelka’s uncle passed away recently and gave him extra motivation to win.

“He was a big sports man,” Vejmelka reflected. “He played tennis very well for a long time, so he (taught) me a lot. He was a great human being … I played obviously for him tonight. So, this one is for him.”

Vejmelka’s coach and teammates were impressed once again with his strong game. Utah’s starting goaltender recorded his 27th win of the season, and he leads the NHL in this category.

“He played unreal,” Guenther said. “Huge saves on the (penalty kill). It’s hard for us without (him and) how he played. I’m looking forward to watching him hopefully do that for (Czechia).”

“Helps you to win games, no doubt about it,” Tourigny said. “He’s been on a good stretch. Played a lot of hockey. He’s going (to) the Olympics. Happy for him.”