Utah Hosts Columbus for Sunday Showdown

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny discussed facing the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the Mammoth’s game at 5 p.m.

Staying Strong Defensively

The Blue Jackets enter into Sunday’s game eager to get back into the win column after a loss in the first half of a back-to-back. It’ll be key for the Mammoth to stay strong defensively against their opponents. Tourigny wants to see his team clean up from the last game.

“I think we need to tighten it up a little bit defensively,” Tourigny explained. “We need to be a little bit more aware in our coverage. Which we’ve been really good at, having pace on the puck carrier, having head on a swivel and having good coverage.”

Stopping the Rush

As Columbus is a strong team off the rush, here’s what Utah is focused on for tonight’s game:

“Their (defensemen) are really good puck movers, all six of them, they’re really skilled at moving the puck,” Tourigny shared. “So their transition in neutral zone, their transition of breakout, the transition from their d-zone coverage, that is where they get a lot of either odd-man rush or good rush.

“For us it will be to be aware of 200-foot and make sure we manage the puck well in their zone, but as well, we get above them really quickly,” Tourigny continued. “It will not be a job of three or four guys. We need five guys to get above, because like (I) said, their (defensemen) are not just involved in the rush, they lead the rush on a lot of them, they’re extremely involved.”