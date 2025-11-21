Utah Falls to Vegas, 4-1

SALT LAKE CITY – A three-goal second period propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth. Nate Schmidt scored his first goal as a Mammoth. Ian Cole and Captain Clayton Keller recorded assists on the play. Jack Eichel scored twice while Ben Hutton and Braeden Bowman each added a goal for the Golden Knights.

The Mammoth have an opportunity to grow from this game and learn as they move forward in the season.

“The game’s a good teacher right now,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “That game is an example for our group. We have good leadership in that group. We have good guys with experience, guys who’ve been through stuff, so that will be a good discussion we need to have together. That group shows when they want to fix things, they put their mind at it. They do it. So that’s something that’s really important.”

“There’s going to be adversity,” Keller shared. “It’s a long season, it’s hard. It’s the best league in the world and I think our group has continued to stay motivated and confident, still going through tough stretches. There’s something that we want to attack and get better at, and we address it, we usually do and respond right away.”

“Hockey’s an emotional game,” veteran defenseman Ian Cole said postgame. “If we play to the point in the season in which we want to play, (the games are) going to be very emotional. The swings are going to be emotional. The highs are going to be great. Lows are going to be the opposite … we need to find a way to be even keel through those (emotions).”