‘It’s So Surreal, It Feels like a Dream’ 

For Brystal Murray, hockey is more than a sport she plays and loves to watch. Hockey has empowered her and helped her gain confidence.

“It’s definitely helped me get out there a lot more,” Brystal explained. “I try to do a lot more stuff, I actually put my heart out there. It was really neat. It’s one of the very first things I really gave my all in.”

“I think it’s helped with her confidence,” Brystal’s mother, Brayce, shared. “With Brystal’s diagnosis, there are a lot of things she just shouldn’t be doing. It could cause a lot of issues for her down the road. So, we’ve been like ‘hey, if you want to try it, we’re going to try it. If it doesn’t work, then it’s not something for us.’

“As a parent, you want your kids to feel like they can do anything,” Brayce continued. “We don’t know (if she can’t do something) if we don’t try. Watching her on the ice has been amazing.”

Murray has Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare skin condition that causes her skin to be extremely fragile and prone to blistering. However, she’s played hockey without any significant issues.

Through Make-A-Wish, Murray received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the Utah Mammoth for a practice day and a game at Delta Center. The day started with a tour of the practice facility before Brystal and her family jumped right into an NHL player’s routine.