Mammoth ‘Hat’ Rewards Strong Play

Learn more about the hat the Mammoth award in the locker room after wins

GameHatFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It’s a tradition in hockey that after big wins, a player of the game is named, usually by the previous player of the game award winner. Some teams will hand out a token or symbolic item for the winner, and the Utah Mammoth are no different.

Last year, Utah used a basketball as the award, a nod to the Utah Jazz, another branch of the company within Smith Entertainment Group. The ball remains at Delta Center; however, with a new season and new identity it was time for a new item.

This year’s player of the game memento: an oversized Utah Mammoth hat. You may have seen photos and videos of it being passed around the locker room after wins. After being named and a round of applause, the new winner dons the headwear for a job well done. Switching to the hat started with Captain Clayton Keller and a joke for one of his linemates.

“I actually ordered one as a joke for (Barrett Hayton) because we always say that he has a big head,” Keller laughed. “They’re kind of popular and then I brought it into the rink one day and me, (Lawson Crouse), and (Mikhail Sergachev) just kind of talked about him.

“We said ‘hey, we should make that our postgame hat,’” Keller continued. “After you win it, you sign it and after the year, I don’t know what we’ll do with it (yet).”

Keller and the leadership group have the rest of the regular season to decide what happens to the hat. But for now, it remains a key part of the post-win celebrations. Having a moment to celebrate and recognize each other is a key part of any team.

“That’s important,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “That’s part of team chemistry, having fun, building relationships all of that.”

“It’s super cool,” Keller reflected. “Brings the guys together after the game, celebrate the win, and enjoy it for a little bit before we move on to the next one.”

