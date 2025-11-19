Mammoth Players Make Memories with their Moms

The early days of any NHL player’s career starts with parents driving their sons to practices, watching them play hockey, and being their biggest supporters. When a player makes it to the NHL often they’re playing far away from home, driving themselves to games, and talking with their loved ones on the phone after a game. However, with the Utah Mammoth’s Moms Trip, players had the opportunity to bring their moms along for a few days in their lives.

“It’s cool for the player, it’s cool for the moms, it’s cool for everybody,” head coach André Tourigny said of the trip. “We all know the impact our moms had on all of us, so I think it’s great to have them around.”

“It's awesome,” Barrett Hayton shared on the Moms Trip. “For us living in it every day, you don't think too much about it but growing up and with them always being around your hockey and then I guess, ten years later, they get to kind of see what it looks like now. It's just fun to share that time together and I think that's something they really enjoy. We're thankful to have them and thankful the team puts it on. It's got a special itinerary and it's going to be fun.”