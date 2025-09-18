Training Camp Notebook: Day 2

It’s the second day of training camp for the Utah Mammoth, but the first day of on-ice sessions. The players were divided into two groups for on-ice practices:
Group A
Forwards:
Andrew Agozzino, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Tij Iginla, Clayton Keller, Alexander Kerfoot, Jack McBain, Ben McCartney, JJ Peterka, Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Stenlund, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Defensemen:
Ian Cole, Nick DeSimone, Artem Duda, Sean Durzi, John Marino, Olli Määttä, Scott Perunovich, Nate Schmidt, Mikhail Sergachev, Dmitri Simashev
Goaltenders:
Dryden McKay, Vítek Vaněček, Karel Vejmelka
Group B
Forwards:
Owen Allard, Maksim Barbashev, Curtis Douglas, Coster Dunn, Carson Harmer, Cameron Hebig, Michal Kunc, Sam Lipkin, Julian Lutz, Miko Matikka, Ryan McGregor, Noel Nordh, Austin Poganski, Jack Ricketts, Gabe Smith, Ty Tullio, Sammy Walker
Defensemen:
Kevin Connauton, Ludvig Lafton, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Lleyton Moore, Montana Onyebuchi, Max Pšenička, Maksymilian Szuber, Veeti Väisänen
Goaltenders:
Jaxson Stauber, Matt Villalta, Dylan Wells
Group A practiced first at 9:45-11:30 a.m. and started with drills specific to position. Following, the group came together as one and ran through additional drills. They ended the session with a 2-v-2 competition that brought some fun and plenty of intensity. Group B hit the ice at 12:45-2:30 p.m. and followed a similar structure as Group A.