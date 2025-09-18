Training Camp Notebook: Day 2

The Mammoth hit the ice for the first day of practices at training camp

By Catherine Bogart
It’s the second day of training camp for the Utah Mammoth, but the first day of on-ice sessions. The players were divided into two groups for on-ice practices:

Group A

Forwards:

Andrew Agozzino, Cole Beaudoin, Daniil But, Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Tij Iginla, Clayton Keller, Alexander Kerfoot, Jack McBain, Ben McCartney, JJ Peterka, Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Stenlund, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Defensemen:

Ian Cole, Nick DeSimone, Artem Duda, Sean Durzi, John Marino, Olli Määttä, Scott Perunovich, Nate Schmidt, Mikhail Sergachev, Dmitri Simashev

Goaltenders:

Dryden McKay, Vítek Vaněček, Karel Vejmelka

Group B

Forwards:

Owen Allard, Maksim Barbashev, Curtis Douglas, Coster Dunn, Carson Harmer, Cameron Hebig, Michal Kunc, Sam Lipkin, Julian Lutz, Miko Matikka, Ryan McGregor, Noel Nordh, Austin Poganski, Jack Ricketts, Gabe Smith, Ty Tullio, Sammy Walker

Defensemen:

Kevin Connauton, Ludvig Lafton, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Lleyton Moore, Montana Onyebuchi, Max Pšenička, Maksymilian Szuber, Veeti Väisänen

Goaltenders:

Jaxson Stauber, Matt Villalta, Dylan Wells

Group A practiced first at 9:45-11:30 a.m. and started with drills specific to position. Following, the group came together as one and ran through additional drills. They ended the session with a 2-v-2 competition that brought some fun and plenty of intensity. Group B hit the ice at 12:45-2:30 p.m. and followed a similar structure as Group A.

Practice Content

VIDEO
GROUP A: Schmidt | McBain 
Head Coach: André Tourigny

Quick Start

The Mammoth only have three full practices before split squad games against the Colorado Avalanche. With the short turnaround, the team has to quickly introduce systems and build chemistry before the slate of games start.

“A little bit different than we did in the past couple of years where we run a really hard, demanding training camp,” Tourigny shared. “This year, we want to get up and running as soon as possible. Our guys showed their work ethic and intensity. We know what we got at this point, but we want to get structure going. Normally we spread that out (over) almost 10 days, we’ll do it in three days.”

On Day 1 of the on-ice sessions, the team focused on defensive systems. HC André Tourigny shared that the group will work on offensive systems Friday, and introduce special teams on Saturday.

“It will be really fast,” Tourigny said. “A lot of teaching, a lot of structure, but we don’t want to go too deep (into) details. We want them to have something to start with when we will get to Colorado and we’ll go from there.”

“It’s tough, you don’t have a long time together,” Jack McBain shared. “But we do have a big group from last year coming back. I think the main focus is systems and getting that down and then from there we can work on doing it with more pace and more speed.”

Jack McBain discusses the level of competition at training camp after Day 1 of practices

Veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt focuses on communication during these early days of camp, especially as he’s learning new systems, teammates, and coaches.

“For me as a new guy, it’s overcommunication,” Schmidt explained. “I like to talk on the ice, I like to talk off the ice … but it’s something that I think is really important, especially as a veteran player. Because you’re eyes and ears for your d-partner, eyes and ears for your center. That’s when things really start to (come together), try to feel that chemistry. It makes a big difference especially early on.”

Defenseman Nate Schmidt discusses the first day of practices at training camp and the talent

Making the Team

There’s plenty of talent within the Mammoth organization, and there’s several younger players vying for a spot on the main roster. A high level of competition within the organization will push everyone to bring their best during training camp.

“Guys have knowledge of what we’re into, they know we’re in a competitive training camp, a competitive competition,” Tourigny shared. “I think everybody’s coming in and everybody’s ready. They know (spots are) up for grabs and you want that inside competition. You want that competition every day and we finally have it from the inside, so we’re really happy about it.”

André Tourigny discussed the first day of practices, players that stood out, and more

Absorbing it All

In addition to fighting for spots on the main roster, training camp is a key opportunity for younger players to learn the team’s systems and develop their individual games. Defenseman Tomas Lavoie and forward Gabe Smith have absorbed what the other players at camp and coaches have shown them during today’s practice.

“Always want to be 100%, winning my battles,” Lavoie said. “You got to earn it. You have to work hard and that’s how (you’re going to make the team) … There’s a lot to learn for me and the team, everybody’s learning too.”

“A lot of work on systems stuff which we’re really big on here,” Gabe Smith explained. “Correcting positioning and systematic stuff … There’s a lot of stuff we have to learn in a short period of time.

“We’re just working through it and looking to get better every day.”

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 

