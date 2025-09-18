Training Camp Notebook: Day 2

Quick Start

The Mammoth only have three full practices before split squad games against the Colorado Avalanche. With the short turnaround, the team has to quickly introduce systems and build chemistry before the slate of games start.

“A little bit different than we did in the past couple of years where we run a really hard, demanding training camp,” Tourigny shared. “This year, we want to get up and running as soon as possible. Our guys showed their work ethic and intensity. We know what we got at this point, but we want to get structure going. Normally we spread that out (over) almost 10 days, we’ll do it in three days.”

On Day 1 of the on-ice sessions, the team focused on defensive systems. HC André Tourigny shared that the group will work on offensive systems Friday, and introduce special teams on Saturday.

“It will be really fast,” Tourigny said. “A lot of teaching, a lot of structure, but we don’t want to go too deep (into) details. We want them to have something to start with when we will get to Colorado and we’ll go from there.”

“It’s tough, you don’t have a long time together,” Jack McBain shared. “But we do have a big group from last year coming back. I think the main focus is systems and getting that down and then from there we can work on doing it with more pace and more speed.”