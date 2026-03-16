The Week Ahead: Mar 16-22

The Utah Mammoth are pushing for the playoffs and have a busy week with four games. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding Utah going into this week!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the week looking to snap a four-game losing skid; however, the Mammoth have picked up points in three of their last five games, and in six of their last 10 contests.

Each one of Utah’s opponents this week currently hold a playoff spot or are within two points of a spot: Dallas, Vegas, Anaheim, and Los Angeles.

Entering the week, the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division and are in the first wild card spot with 74 points.

Forward Dylan Guenther became the first player in franchise history to score 31 or more goals in a single season on Mar. 12. He has five goals in his last five games, including two in his most recent game.

Last week, Utah announced that forward Nick Schmaltz signed an eight-year extension. This season, Schmaltz is second in goals (24), assists (35), and points (59). He also set a new career-high in goals and is five points away from setting new career-highs in points.

After starting this week on the road, the Mammoth end the week with a pair of home games. Three of this week’s four games are in the final four days of the week (Thursday-Sunday).

Injury Updates – Utah

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Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups below!