The Week Ahead: Mar 16-22

UTAH AT DALLAS
MAR. 16 | 6:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the fourth and final game between Utah and Dallas this season. The Stars have won two of the three games so far (Nov. 28 and Jan. 31) while the Mammoth won at home on Jan. 15.
Season Series
Main Storylines – Dallas
- Dallas is on a franchise-tying, 15 game points streak. The last time the Stars lost to in regulation on Jan. 22 against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-0). Dallas has won eight of its last nine games since returning from the Olympic break.
- The Stars have four games this week, including three-straight against divisional rivals. All four games are against teams who currently hold a playoff spot.
- Center Wyatt Johnston has eight points in his last five games (3G, 5A). He is on a three-game points streak.
- The Stars are the second-best team in the NHL and their metrics show it. Dallas has the second-best power play (30%), the 10th best penalty kill (81.1%), and the sixth-best face-off percentage (52.2%). The Stars also are scoring the sixth-most goals per game (3.45) while limiting their opponents to the second-fewest goals per game (2.64).
Injury Updates – Dallas
- F Mikko Rantanen – lower-body injury, IR
- F Roope Hintz – lower-body, out
- F Radek Faksa – lower-body, IR
- F Tyler Seguin – knee, out for season
UTAH AT VEGAS
MAR. 19 | 8:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: ESPN+, Hulu
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the third and final game between Utah and Vegas this season. Each team has won once so far. The Golden Knights won the first game, 4-1 (Nov. 20), while the Mammoth won the second game, 5-1 (Nov. 24).
Season Series
Main Storylines – Vegas
- Vegas won its last two games and entered the week with four games on the schedule. The Golden Knights have gone 4-6-0 since returning from the Olympic break.
- As of Monday, Vegas is second in the Pacific Division with 76 points. The Anaheim Ducks are one point ahead of the Golden Knights, while Vegas is three-points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.
- Out of the Golden Knights’ four games this week, three are against Western Conference teams.
- Forward Pavel Dorofeyev has eight points in his last five games (5G, 3A). As of Monday, he leads Vegas with 34 goals.
- The Golden Knights are strong on both sides of special teams with the third-best power play (25.5%), and the seventh-best penalty kill (82.3%).
Injury Updates – Vegas
- F William Karlsson – lower-body, LTIR
- F Jonas Rondbjerg – undisclosed, IR
- G Carter Hart – lower-body, IR
UTAH VS ANAHEIM
MAR. 20 | 8:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the third and final game between the Mammoth and the Ducks this season. Anaheim won the first game in overtime on Nov. 17 (3-2); however, Utah bounced back with a 7-0 win on Dec. 3.
Season Series
Main Storylines – Anaheim
- Anaheim enters the week as the top team in the Pacific Division with 77 points. Sunday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens earned the Ducks the top spot in their division. The Golden Knights are one point behind, and the Oilers are four points behind.
- Since returning from the Olympic break, the Ducks are 7-4-0. Their win on Sunday snapped a two-game losing skid.
- Trade deadline acquisition defenseman John Carlson made his debut for the Ducks on Mar. 15. After missing two and a half weeks with an upper-body injury, Troy Terry made his return on Sunday as well. Terry had a three-point night in his return to the lineup (1G, 2A).
- The Ducks have three games this week. Anaheim returns home from a four-game road trip to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, before traveling to Salt Lake to take on the Mammoth Friday night. Sunday, the Ducks will host the Buffalo Sabres.
Injury Updates – Anaheim
- D Radko Gudas – suspension, eligible to return 3/24
- G Petr Mrazek – hip surgery, out for the remainder of the season
UTAH VS LOS ANGELES
MAR. 22 | 7:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of three games between Utah and Los Angeles. The Kings won the first game on Dec. 8, 4-2.
Season Series
Main Storylines – Los Angeles
- Los Angeles enters the week looking to bounce back from a loss on Saturday. This month, the Kings are 3-3-1, and are 4-5-1 since returning from the Olympic break.
- The Kings are fighting for a playoff spot and as of Monday, LA is two points out of the second wild card spot.
- Kings captain Anze Kopitar set the all-time franchise record for points (1,308) on Saturday. Kopitar also played his 1,500th career regular season game this season. He is the 25th player to achieve this. Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Kopitar announced this would be his final NHL season.
- It’s a busy week for Los Angeles as the Kings will play four games this week. On Monday, the Kings wrap up a five-game east coast road trip with a game against the New York Rangers. Los Angeles returns home for games against the Flyers and Sabres on Thursday and Saturday. On the second half of a back-to-back, LA will face the Mammoth in Salt Lake Sunday night.
Injury Updates – Los Angeles
- F Joel Armia – upper-body, IR
- F Andrei Kuzmenko – knee, IR