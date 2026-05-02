LIVE BLOG: Game 6, First Round

GameBlog 5.1.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

4:27: VGK penalty - Barbashev, hooking

15:02: VGK GOAL - Howden (Marner, Stone). VGK 1-0.

PRE-GAME

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse

Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther

Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone

McBain - Stenlund - Tanev

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt -  Marino

Cole - Durzi

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Barbashev - Eichel - Dorofeyev

Howden - Marner - Stone

R. Smith - Hertl - Kolesar

C. Smith - Dowd - Sissons

McNabb - Theodore

Hanifin - Andersson

Lauzon - Korczak

Hart

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN  
PLAYOFFS: First Round Preview WEEK AHEAD: More on the Mammoth's Matchups This Week
END OF SEASON: Utah Announces Recipients of 2025-26 Team Honors PLAYOFFS: Buy Playoff Tickets Here!
FEATURE: Family Jackets Create Community, Celebrate Player's Families RELEASE: Kerfoot Nominated for King Clancy
RELEASE: Keller Named Masterton Nominee  
   
VIDEO  
BTS: Meet the Zammoth FRESH ICE: A Momentous Winter
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews 2026 PLAYOFFS: Earned This
   
SOCIAL  
WATCH: 2002 to 2026 HIGHLIGHT: Guenther Gets #40!
MINI MIC: Who Had the Best Menu? SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits

 

  
   
END OF SEASON: Utah Announces Recipients of 2025-26 Team Honors PLAYOFFS: Buy Playoff Tickets Here!
RELEASE: Keller Named Masterton Nominee RELEASE: Kerfoot Nominated for King Clancy
   
VIDEO  
BTS: Meet the Zammoth FRESH ICE: A Momentous Winter
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews 2026 PLAYOFFS: Earned This
   
SOCIAL  
WATCH: 2002 to 2026 HIGHLIGHT: Guenther Gets #40!
MINI MIC: Who Had the Best Menu? SEASON TICKETS: 2026-27 Season Ticket Deposits

 
 
 
 

News Feed

Utah Looks to Tie Series at Home

Utah Falls in Double Overtime in Game 5

RECAP: Game 5, First Round

Utah Returns to Vegas for Game 5

Utah Rallies From Three Goal Deficit, Falls in Overtime

RECAP: Game 4, First Round

The Week Ahead: Apr. 27-May 3

Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

Utah Wins First Home Playoff Game in Franchise History

RECAP: Game 3, First Round

Utah Hosts First Playoff Game in Franchise History

Playoff Jackets Create Community, Celebrate Families of Mammoth Players

Utah Ties Series with 3-2 Win Over Vegas

RECAP: Game 2, First Round

Utah Takes on Vegas In Game 2

The Week Ahead: Apr. 20-26

Despite Strong Effort, Utah Comes Up Short in Playoff Opener

RECAP: Game 1, First Round