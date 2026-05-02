LIVE BLOG: Game 6, First Round

FIRST PERIOD
4:27: VGK penalty - Barbashev, hooking
15:02: VGK GOAL - Howden (Marner, Stone). VGK 1-0.
4:27: VGK penalty - Barbashev, hooking
15:02: VGK GOAL - Howden (Marner, Stone). VGK 1-0.
Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse
Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther
Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone
McBain - Stenlund - Tanev
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - Durzi
Vejmelka
Barbashev - Eichel - Dorofeyev
Howden - Marner - Stone
R. Smith - Hertl - Kolesar
C. Smith - Dowd - Sissons
McNabb - Theodore
Hanifin - Andersson
Lauzon - Korczak
Hart
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