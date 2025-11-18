Utah Falls to Anaheim in Overtime, 3-2

Late in the second period, Guenther scored his eighth of the season and tied the game, 1-1. In the final two minutes of the middle frame, Guenther’s one-timer from the left circle soared past Anaheim’s goaltender Lukas Dostal. Credit to Nate Schmidt for stretching the zone and finding the perfect passing lane to Guenther. John Marino also picked up an assist on the tally.

Guenther has scored in back-to-back games and seven of his eight goals this season have been game-tying or go-ahead tallies (per Mammoth PR). Three of Guenther’s eight goals have come from the left circle.

“(Guenther) played good in the last couple of games, and it was no different today,” Tourigny explained. “He won battles, he played with a lot of intensity, so it’s good for him to get rewarded.”

Halfway through the third period, Cooley’s goal gave Utah its first lead of the game. Cooley quickly shot off a feed from Mikhail Sergachev. The defenseman’s no-look pass kept Dostal from shifting his positioning quicker, and gave Cooley a better angle. Nick Schmaltz also assisted on the tally. Tonight’s goal was the first time Cooley has scored outside the first period this season. Cooley also has three points in his last four games (1G, 2A).

“I liked (Cooley) the way he played both sides of the puck,” Tourigny said postgame. “I think he stayed with it. He was composed, I think he played a really good game and happy for him, he got (rewarded).”

With the extra attacker on, Troy Terry scored for the Ducks with five seconds remaining in regulation and tied the game, 2-2. The game went to overtime and 1:50 into the extra frame, Olen Zellweger scored. The Ducks beat the Mammoth, 3-2.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced and Utah’s netminder had some timely saves throughout the game.

“(Vejmelka’s) been great all year,” Keller explained. “He makes key saves at the right times, and we love playing in front of him. (We have to) do a better job in front of him (on) both of the last goals.”