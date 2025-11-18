Utah Falls to Anaheim in Overtime, 3-2

The Mammoth pick up one out of two points in the first half of a California back-to-back

2GameStory 11.17.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

ANAHEIM – In a tight battle, the Utah Mammoth suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks, Monday night. Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley each scored for the Mammoth in the loss.

“We didn’t have our A (level) execution,” head coach André Tourigny said post-game. “I think we had a lot of possession, a lot of opportunities where we didn’t connect on our play, we didn’t execute … our thought process, our inner work ethic, everything was good. I think we progressed during the game … but we needed a little bit more execution.”

“A lot of back and forth,” Captain Clayton Keller explained. “A couple of mistakes at the end. We’ll learn from it. Sucks, we’re up with 10 seconds left, so it’s frustrating. (Overtime) goal I got to get back faster. Learn from it, it’s how you get better.”

Late in the second period, Guenther scored his eighth of the season and tied the game, 1-1. In the final two minutes of the middle frame, Guenther’s one-timer from the left circle soared past Anaheim’s goaltender Lukas Dostal. Credit to Nate Schmidt for stretching the zone and finding the perfect passing lane to Guenther. John Marino also picked up an assist on the tally.

Guenther has scored in back-to-back games and seven of his eight goals this season have been game-tying or go-ahead tallies (per Mammoth PR). Three of Guenther’s eight goals have come from the left circle.

“(Guenther) played good in the last couple of games, and it was no different today,” Tourigny explained. “He won battles, he played with a lot of intensity, so it’s good for him to get rewarded.”

Halfway through the third period, Cooley’s goal gave Utah its first lead of the game. Cooley quickly shot off a feed from Mikhail Sergachev. The defenseman’s no-look pass kept Dostal from shifting his positioning quicker, and gave Cooley a better angle. Nick Schmaltz also assisted on the tally. Tonight’s goal was the first time Cooley has scored outside the first period this season. Cooley also has three points in his last four games (1G, 2A).

“I liked (Cooley) the way he played both sides of the puck,” Tourigny said postgame. “I think he stayed with it. He was composed, I think he played a really good game and happy for him, he got (rewarded).”

With the extra attacker on, Troy Terry scored for the Ducks with five seconds remaining in regulation and tied the game, 2-2. The game went to overtime and 1:50 into the extra frame, Olen Zellweger scored. The Ducks beat the Mammoth, 3-2.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced and Utah’s netminder had some timely saves throughout the game.

“(Vejmelka’s) been great all year,” Keller explained. “He makes key saves at the right times, and we love playing in front of him. (We have to) do a better job in front of him (on) both of the last goals.”

Additional Notes from Tonight:

  • Guenther, Cooley, and Nick Schmaltz all have 12 points on the road which leads the team. Guenther (5G, 7A), Cooley (8G, 4A), and Schmaltz (5G, 7A) all are averaging a point per game away from Delta Center.
  • Utah’s blueline continues to contribute on the scoresheet. Mammoth defensemen have recorded multiple points in each of the last four games (11/9-11/17; 1G, 9A). In addition, 36.3% of the Mammoth’s assists have been from defensemen which is tied for the fourth-most in the NHL.
  • The Mammoth made changes to its power play units adding JJ Peterka to the top unit and moving Logan Cooley to the second unit. Utah did not score on its one power play opportunity in tonight’s game.
  • Utah's penalty kill kept Anaheim from scoring on its one power play tonight. The Mammoth are 17-for-17 over nine straight games.

Utah is 10-7-2 with the loss but has points in three-straight games. The Mammoth continue their back-to-back with a game in San Jose Tuesday night.

Upcoming Schedule:

