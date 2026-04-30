Game 5, First Round

LiveBlog4.29.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

6:22: VGK penalty - Eichel, tripping

7:43: UTA penalty - Schmaltz, interference

10:48: UTA penalty - Cooley, holding

17:11: UTA GOAL - Marino (Keller, Schmaltz). UTA 1-0.

18:45: UTA penalty - Sergachev, boarding

19:20: VGK GOAL - Dorofeyev PPG (Hertl, Eichel). Tie 1-1

End of Period Stats:

Shots: UTA 7, VGK 7,

Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 1/3

Penalty Minutes: UTA 6, VGK 2

Hits: UTA 11, VGK 16

Blocked Shots: UTA 4, VGK 9

Face-Off %: UTA 52.6% (10/19), VGK 47.4% (9/19)

PRE-GAME

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse

Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther

Kerfoot - Hayton - Carcone

Peterka - Stenlund - Tanev

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt -  Marino

Cole - Durzi

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Barbashev - Eichel - Howden

R. Smith - Marner - Stone

Dorofeyev - Hertl - Kolesar

C. Smith - Dowd - Sissons

McNabb - Theodore

Hanifin - Andersson

Lauzon - Korczak

Hart

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