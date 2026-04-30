Game 5, First Round

FIRST PERIOD
6:22: VGK penalty - Eichel, tripping
7:43: UTA penalty - Schmaltz, interference
10:48: UTA penalty - Cooley, holding
17:11: UTA GOAL - Marino (Keller, Schmaltz). UTA 1-0.
6:22: VGK penalty - Eichel, tripping
7:43: UTA penalty - Schmaltz, interference
10:48: UTA penalty - Cooley, holding
17:11: UTA GOAL - Marino (Keller, Schmaltz). UTA 1-0.
18:45: UTA penalty - Sergachev, boarding
19:20: VGK GOAL - Dorofeyev PPG (Hertl, Eichel). Tie 1-1
End of Period Stats:
Shots: UTA 7, VGK 7,
Power Play: UTA 0/1, VGK 1/3
Penalty Minutes: UTA 6, VGK 2
Hits: UTA 11, VGK 16
Blocked Shots: UTA 4, VGK 9
Face-Off %: UTA 52.6% (10/19), VGK 47.4% (9/19)
Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse
Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther
Kerfoot - Hayton - Carcone
Peterka - Stenlund - Tanev
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - Durzi
Vejmelka
Barbashev - Eichel - Howden
R. Smith - Marner - Stone
Dorofeyev - Hertl - Kolesar
C. Smith - Dowd - Sissons
McNabb - Theodore
Hanifin - Andersson
Lauzon - Korczak
Hart
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