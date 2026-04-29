Utah Returns to Vegas for Game 5

The series is tied, 2-2, and returns to Vegas

GamePreviewWEB 4.29.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Vegas (2-2) vs Utah (2-2)

WHEN: Apr. 29, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

The First Round is now a best-of-three series and the Mammoth are in Vegas for Game 5

PRE-GAME VIDEO

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Schmidt | Guenther
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
TUSK TALK: Game 5 in Vegas
 

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Utah held a full morning skate on Wednesday. 
  • The First Round is a best of three series entering Game 5.
  • Head coach André Tourigny gave an injury update on center Barrett Hayton following skate.

Day-to-Day

Hayton is making progress with his upper-body injury. Following morning skate, in which he was a full participant, Tourigny gave an update on Hayton’s status.

“He’s day-to-day,” Tourigny explained. “He’s close, He’ll probably do the warmup, he’s getting there but no, he’s not supposed to (play).”

Starting Strong

Utah is focused on having a strong start in Game 5. Vegas has started games well in recent games. The Mammoth are focused on taking back some of that momentum and asserting their strong play early.

“I think they’ve done a pretty good job over the last two games of just starting the game off the right way,” defenseman Nate Schmidt explained. “I think we’d like to take a little bit of that momentum back and have it, especially in a loud building like we have at home and like they have here.”

Speedy and simple, two areas of focus for the Mammoth during the game, and the first period in particular. Forward Dylan Guenther and Tourigny discussed what Utah needs to do in Game 5.

“Simple early allows our legs to get into it and take over,” Guenther said on what the team does when they have strong starts. “It’s a little bit of the mental intensity to some things, some nonnegotiable (things). But I feel like when we are simple early and get our legs into it, it’s a good spot for us to start.” 

"I think there's a level of intensity right from the get-go,” Tourigny shared. “It's important for us to be able to skate and exploit our speed and win battles, which that opens up some plays for us and loosen up the game a little bit. I think they play a playoff style of hockey and in order to do that, you need to be at the best in your own quality."

Enjoy the Ride

To make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it takes plenty of hard work and sacrifice. Now that the Mammoth are there, it’s important to take a second to appreciate reaching this stage of the season and the fun experience.

"I'm loving it. It's great,” Guenther explained. “It was a long game, a long night, a travel day, but when you look around and see the crowd, when you're skating around before the game and during the anthem, it's a lot of fun. You've worked hard to be here, so I think it's important to enjoy it because it's not like this is just a given. I think you've earned it and it's important got us to enjoy that."

The Buy-In

Throughout this series, Utah has increased its physicality. In Game 4, the Mammoth set a new single-game high in hits with 57. This beat the previous record (41) set in Game 3. In Game 4, forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar were tied for the team-lead with nine hits each. Having everyone out there bringing that physicality is necessary. 

"That's just what happens this time of year,” Schmidt explained. “You have to be invested in that because if you're not, it shows up. With Yams (Yamamoto), I always tell him before we go, I walk out behind him every time, I always tell him to go get a couple licks in just because he's a feisty little fella. He can really surprise guys with how sturdy he is. That makes a different from your team when you have guys like him that are getting into it. Those are some big numbers. That's impressive I hope they continue that tonight."

THE PREVIEW

The Series So Far

  • Entering Game 5, the series is tied. Vegas won the first game (4-2) and most recent game (5-4, OT) while Utah won the second (3-2) and the third games (4-2).
  • There will be at least six games in this series based on how the week is progressing.

Series Recaps

Storylines Surrounding the Teams

Utah

  • Utah rallied back from a 3-0 deficit in Sunday’s game; however, the Mammoth fell in overtime, 5-4. Nick Schmaltz, Ian Cole, Michael Carcone, and Clayton Keller all scored for the Mammoth in the loss. Each one of Utah’s goal scorers contributed their first tally in the series. In addition, Mikhail Sergachev recorded three assists while Lawson Crouse, Sean Durzi, Dylan Guenther, and Schmaltz all had one helper each.
  • Utah has four players with two goals through the first four games: Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, MacKenzie Weegar, and Dylan Guenther. The Mammoth have eight skaters with one goal.
  • Kailer Yamamoto and Sergachev are tied for the team lead with three assists while five skaters have two helpers through the first four games.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played all four games of the series. He has a 2.80 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He stopped 31 of the 36 shots he faced in Game 4 and finished the game with a .861 save percentage.
  • Game 6 will be at the Delta Center on Friday! To learn more about what’s going on surrounding game days at the Delta Center, click here!

Vegas

  • Vegas tied the series in Game 4 with a 5-4 overtime win at the Delta Center. Brett Howden scored twice in the win while Pavel Dorofeyev, Cole Smith, and Shea Theodore also added a goal each.
  • Ivan Barbashev, Mark Stone, Nic Dowd, and Howden have each scored twice in the 2026 playoffs, while four other players have scored once. 
  • Jack Eichel’s five assists lead the Golden Knights while Noah Hanifin’s four helpers are second on the team. Vegas has 11 players with at least one assist in the first four games of the First Round.
  • Carter Hart has played all four of Vegas’ games. He has a 3.08 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. In his most recent game, Hart stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced, and finished the night with a .871 save percentage.

By the Numbers

  • 57: How many hits Utah recorded in Game 4. It’s the most hits in a single game in franchise history (regular season and postseason).
  • 9: Vegas has nine players with multiple points in the First Round: Sissons, C. Smith, Stone, Marner, Dowd, Hanifin, Barbashev, Eichel, and Howden.
  • 10: Utah has 10 players with multiple points in the First Round: Cooley, Crouse, Keller, Schmaltz, Durzi, Cole, Weegar, Guenther, Yamamoto, and Sergachev.
  • 33:52: Shea Theodore’s ice time in Game 4. He led all of Vegas’ skaters and he scored the game-winner in overtime.
  • 30:32: Mikhail Sergachev’s ice time in Game 4. He led all Mammoth skaters and recorded his first three points in the First Round on Sunday night (3A).

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 29: UTA vs VGK
  • May 1: VGK vs UTA
  • May 3: UTA vs VGK – TBD

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
2026 PLAYOFFS: Earned This
 
 
SOCIAL
 

 

News Feed

Utah Rallies From Three Goal Deficit, Falls in Overtime

RECAP: Game 4, First Round

The Week Ahead: Apr. 27-May 3

Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

Utah Wins First Home Playoff Game in Franchise History

RECAP: Game 3, First Round

Utah Hosts First Playoff Game in Franchise History

Playoff Jackets Create Community, Celebrate Families of Mammoth Players

Utah Ties Series with 3-2 Win Over Vegas

RECAP: Game 2, First Round

Utah Takes on Vegas In Game 2

The Week Ahead: Apr. 20-26

Despite Strong Effort, Utah Comes Up Short in Playoff Opener

RECAP: Game 1, First Round

Utah Opens 2026 Playoffs in Vegas

First Round Preview: Utah Mammoth vs Vegas Golden Knights

Utah Mammoth Announce 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Activations

Utah Wraps 2025-26, Looks Ahead to Playoffs