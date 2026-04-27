Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

The Mammoth have a 2-1 series lead over the Golden Knights

GamePreviewWEB 4.27.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Vegas (1-2) vs Utah (2-1)

WHEN: Apr. 27, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: ESPN, Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Utah held an optional morning skate ahead of Game 4. 
  • The Mammoth host their second straight playoff game tonight.
  • There are plenty of activities and fun surrounding Monday’s home playoff game! Learn more here.

Optional Morning Skate

The Mammoth held an optional morning skate ahead of Game 4. Here’s which skaters were in attendance (in no particular order):

MacKenzie Weegar, Barrett Hayton, Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney, Daniil But, Nick DeSimone, and Dmitri Simashev. 

Chess Match

During these playoff series, both teams really get to learn everything about their opponent by playing up to seven games against each other in two weeks. They know each other’s game plans, tendencies, and habits. Since playoff games can be determined by the smallest of margins, each team will adjust in-game and game to game. It’s a chess match.

“It’s a bit of chess match for sure,” Weegar explained. “Great coaches on both sides, so both teams are doing a good job at adjusting to each other. I think the pace, the physicality, the speed, the scrums and stuff, it’s all keeping its pace pretty good. I expect the same thing going into Game 4. But I think we’ve done a good job at being coachable, adapting to each situation. We have to continue that, especially for the next game, and we’re going to expect a really good response from a really good opponent over there. So, we’re going to need to be focused and prepared.”

At their practice on Sunday, Vegas switched up their lines and power plays. Any adjustment will be something the Mammoth have to overcome, but they’re preparing and staying flexible. Utah’s also focused on playing their game and continuing to do the things that have made them successful as well.

“I know what they said, they want to be a little bit more deliberate, they wanted (to be) a little bit more direct and they change their units,” Tourigny shared. “We will need to be ready for a few scenarios, but at the same time, when you do a good job at something, you can overthink it and trying to fix something that’s not broke, you (can) create more damage in those situations. So, we need to be careful of that.”

Generating More

Although the Mammoth only had 12 shots in Game 3, they took advantage of their opportunities and scored on four of those chances. However, Utah is focused on generating more chances in Game 4. 

“Just got to get the puck in deep a little bit more,” Yamamoto said. “Just working the o-zone. I feel like we didn’t really generate too many o-zone shifts where we had sustained pressure. So, I think just being able to lug the puck down there, hold on to it, and create chances like that.”

Bringing the Energy

Game 3 at the Delta Center was one of the loudest games many players or coaches have experienced. Yamamoto hopes that the home crowd brings that energy again tonight.

“I thought the crowd was perfect,” Yamamoto smiled. “You know, you love to hear a crowd like that, that’s behind you. Whether there’s a hit, shot on net, they were cheering. You love to hear that as a player. But I think if they do that again, I think they’re going to propel us for sure.”

“We can talk about energy, emotion but there’s pride as well,” Tourigny also said of the environment at the Delta Center. “We’re really proud of having a crowd who’s like that, who is into it, who is emotional about our team, who care about our team, who care about our players, who love our players. Everybody wants to be in that kind of environment … I think we’re fortunate to have that and we’re fighting to make sure we grow that.”

THE PREVIEW

The Series So Far

  • Entering Game 4, Utah has a 2-1 lead. Vegas won the first game, 4-2, while Utah won the second (3-2) and the third games (4-2).
  • Each team had a two-day break from game action over the weekend.

Series Recaps

Storylines Surrounding the Teams

Utah

  • Utah took a 2-1 series lead with a Game 3 win. The Mammoth will host their second home game in this series on Monday.
  • Utah has four players with two goals through the first three games: Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, MacKenzie Weegar, and Dylan Guenther.
  • Kailer Yamamoto leads the Mammoth with three assists while Clayton Keller’s two assists are second on the roster. Cooley, Weegar, Nate Schmidt, Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz, Sean Durzi, Ian Cole, Guenther, and Liam O’Brien also have one assist each in the First Round.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played all three games of the series. He has a 2.36 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in Game 3 and finished the game with a .938 save percentage.
  • To learn more about what’s going on surrounding game days at the Delta Center, click here!

Vegas

  • Vegas trails Utah 2-1 in the First Round. After going 1-1 at home, the Golden Knights are 0-1 on the road.
  • Ivan Barbashev, Mark Stone, and Nic Dowd have each scored twice in the 2026 playoffs, while Colton Sissons and Jack Eichel have added a goal each. 
  • Mitch Marner, Cole Smith, Noah Hanifin, and Jack Eichel each have two assists. Sissons, Brayden McNabb, Stone, Barbashev, Reilly Smith, and Tomas Hertl have all recorded an assist in the First Round.
  • Carter Hart has played all three of Vegas’ games. He has a 3.10 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. In his most recent game, Hart stopped eight of the 12 shots he faced for a .667 save percentage.

By the Numbers

  • 41: How many hits Utah recorded in Game 3. It’s the most hits in a single game in franchise history (regular season and postseason).
  • 8: Vegas has eight players with multiple points in the First Round: Sissons, C. Smith, Stone, Marner, Dowd, Hanifin, Barbashev, and Eichel.
  • 72.2%: Kevin Stenlund’s face-off win rate in Game 3. He went 13-for-18 at the dot. Utah won 50% of their face-offs on Friday.
  • 126: How many hits Vegas has through the first three games of the series.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 29: UTA vs VGK
  • May 1: VGK vs UTA – TBD
  • May 3: UTA vs VGK – TBD

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