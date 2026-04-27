Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Utah held an optional morning skate ahead of Game 4.

The Mammoth host their second straight playoff game tonight.

There are plenty of activities and fun surrounding Monday’s home playoff game! Learn more here.

Optional Morning Skate

The Mammoth held an optional morning skate ahead of Game 4. Here’s which skaters were in attendance (in no particular order):

MacKenzie Weegar, Barrett Hayton, Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney, Daniil But, Nick DeSimone, and Dmitri Simashev.

Chess Match

During these playoff series, both teams really get to learn everything about their opponent by playing up to seven games against each other in two weeks. They know each other’s game plans, tendencies, and habits. Since playoff games can be determined by the smallest of margins, each team will adjust in-game and game to game. It’s a chess match.

“It’s a bit of chess match for sure,” Weegar explained. “Great coaches on both sides, so both teams are doing a good job at adjusting to each other. I think the pace, the physicality, the speed, the scrums and stuff, it’s all keeping its pace pretty good. I expect the same thing going into Game 4. But I think we’ve done a good job at being coachable, adapting to each situation. We have to continue that, especially for the next game, and we’re going to expect a really good response from a really good opponent over there. So, we’re going to need to be focused and prepared.”

At their practice on Sunday, Vegas switched up their lines and power plays. Any adjustment will be something the Mammoth have to overcome, but they’re preparing and staying flexible. Utah’s also focused on playing their game and continuing to do the things that have made them successful as well.

“I know what they said, they want to be a little bit more deliberate, they wanted (to be) a little bit more direct and they change their units,” Tourigny shared. “We will need to be ready for a few scenarios, but at the same time, when you do a good job at something, you can overthink it and trying to fix something that’s not broke, you (can) create more damage in those situations. So, we need to be careful of that.”

Generating More

Although the Mammoth only had 12 shots in Game 3, they took advantage of their opportunities and scored on four of those chances. However, Utah is focused on generating more chances in Game 4.

“Just got to get the puck in deep a little bit more,” Yamamoto said. “Just working the o-zone. I feel like we didn’t really generate too many o-zone shifts where we had sustained pressure. So, I think just being able to lug the puck down there, hold on to it, and create chances like that.”

Bringing the Energy

Game 3 at the Delta Center was one of the loudest games many players or coaches have experienced. Yamamoto hopes that the home crowd brings that energy again tonight.

“I thought the crowd was perfect,” Yamamoto smiled. “You know, you love to hear a crowd like that, that’s behind you. Whether there’s a hit, shot on net, they were cheering. You love to hear that as a player. But I think if they do that again, I think they’re going to propel us for sure.”

“We can talk about energy, emotion but there’s pride as well,” Tourigny also said of the environment at the Delta Center. “We’re really proud of having a crowd who’s like that, who is into it, who is emotional about our team, who care about our team, who care about our players, who love our players. Everybody wants to be in that kind of environment … I think we’re fortunate to have that and we’re fighting to make sure we grow that.”