Game 4, First Round

GameBlog 4.27.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

1:12: VGK GOAL - Dorofeyev (Barbashev, Eichel)1-0 VGK.

8:00: VGK penalty - Sissons, interference.

16:44: VGK penalty - C. Smith, tripping.

18:38: VGK GOAL - Howden SHG (Marner). 2-0 VGK

End of Period Stats:

Shots: VGK 8, UTA 3

Power Play: VGK 0/0, UTA 0/2

Penalty Minutes: VGK 4, UTA 0

Hits: VGK 11, UTA 16

Blocked Shots: VGK 5, UTA 5

Face-Off %: VGK 60% (15/25), UTA 40% (10/25)

SECOND PERIOD

3:26: VGK GOAL - C. Smith (Hanifin, Sissons). 3-0 VGK.

3:44: UTA penalty - Cooley, interference.

8:04: UTA GOAL - Schmaltz (Crouse, Sergachev). 3-1 VGK

8:33: UTA GOAL - Cole (Durzi). 3-2 VGK

9:14: VGK penalty - C. Smith, holding

16:14: UTA penalty - bench minor, too many men. Served by Yamamoto

End of Period Stats:

Shots: VGK 18, UTA 14

Power Play: VGK 0/2, UTA 0/3

Penalty Minutes: VGK 6, UTA 4

Hits: VGK 25, UTA 30

Blocked Shots: VGK 9, UTA 9

Face-Off %: VGK 53.5% (23/43), UTA 46.5% (20/43)

THIRD PERIOD

1:45: UTA GOAL - Carcone (Guenther, Sergachev). 3-3 Tie.

5:10: UTA GOAL - Keller (Schmaltz, Sergachev). 4-3 UTA.

5:39: UTA penalty - Peterka, high-sticking

10:25: VGK GOAL - Howden (Hanifin, Eichel)

PRE-GAME

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse

Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther

Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone

O'Brien - Stenlund - Tanev

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt -  Marino

Cole - Durzi

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Barbashev - Eichel - Dorofeyev

R. Smith - Marner - Stone

Howden - Hertl - Kolesar

C. Smith - Dowd - Sissons

McNabb - Theodore

Hanifin - Andersson

Lauzon - Korczak

Hart

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