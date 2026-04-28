Game 4, First Round

FIRST PERIOD
1:12: VGK GOAL - Dorofeyev (Barbashev, Eichel). 1-0 VGK.
8:00: VGK penalty - Sissons, interference.
16:44: VGK penalty - C. Smith, tripping.
18:38: VGK GOAL - Howden SHG (Marner). 2-0 VGK
1:12: VGK GOAL - Dorofeyev (Barbashev, Eichel). 1-0 VGK.
8:00: VGK penalty - Sissons, interference.
16:44: VGK penalty - C. Smith, tripping.
18:38: VGK GOAL - Howden SHG (Marner). 2-0 VGK
End of Period Stats:
Shots: VGK 8, UTA 3
Power Play: VGK 0/0, UTA 0/2
Penalty Minutes: VGK 4, UTA 0
Hits: VGK 11, UTA 16
Blocked Shots: VGK 5, UTA 5
Face-Off %: VGK 60% (15/25), UTA 40% (10/25)
3:26: VGK GOAL - C. Smith (Hanifin, Sissons). 3-0 VGK.
3:44: UTA penalty - Cooley, interference.
8:04: UTA GOAL - Schmaltz (Crouse, Sergachev). 3-1 VGK
8:33: UTA GOAL - Cole (Durzi). 3-2 VGK
9:14: VGK penalty - C. Smith, holding
16:14: UTA penalty - bench minor, too many men. Served by Yamamoto
End of Period Stats:
Shots: VGK 18, UTA 14
Power Play: VGK 0/2, UTA 0/3
Penalty Minutes: VGK 6, UTA 4
Hits: VGK 25, UTA 30
Blocked Shots: VGK 9, UTA 9
Face-Off %: VGK 53.5% (23/43), UTA 46.5% (20/43)
1:45: UTA GOAL - Carcone (Guenther, Sergachev). 3-3 Tie.
5:10: UTA GOAL - Keller (Schmaltz, Sergachev). 4-3 UTA.
5:39: UTA penalty - Peterka, high-sticking
10:25: VGK GOAL - Howden (Hanifin, Eichel)
Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse
Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther
Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone
O'Brien - Stenlund - Tanev
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - Durzi
Vejmelka
Barbashev - Eichel - Dorofeyev
R. Smith - Marner - Stone
Howden - Hertl - Kolesar
C. Smith - Dowd - Sissons
McNabb - Theodore
Hanifin - Andersson
Lauzon - Korczak
Hart
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