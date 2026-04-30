Utah Falls in Double Overtime in Game 5

It was a back and forth battle all game long. After John Marino’s first period goal opened the scoring, Pavel Dorofeyev’s power play goal two minutes later tied the game at 1-1. Five minutes after associate captain Lawson Crouse’s second period tally gave Utah back its lead, Dorofeyev tied things again. When the Golden Knights went ahead, 3-2, late in the middle frame, the Mammoth responded with two goals in the third period (Dylan Guenther and Michael Carcone). With 53 seconds left in regulation, Dorofeyev completed his hat trick and tied the game, 4-4. Five and a half minutes into double overtime, Brett Howden’s shorthanded goal led Vegas to their win.

These momentum swings are a true part of any playoff hockey game. However, as this series continues on, Utah will use each and every experience to help them improve game to game. Thursday will be a day focused on recovery and video, before the series continues on Friday in Salt Lake City. As they have done throughout the season, the Mammoth will remain focused on the present, and keep believing in themselves.

“That’s what we have to take away, right? The confidence we have behind this group,” Marino shared. “(When) we stick to our game, we know how effective we can be against them.”

A significant part of Utah’s game all year long has been their speed. In addition to their speed, the Mammoth will adjust their game plan based on areas they feel they can improve upon from Game 5. However, Mammoth players and coaches are encouraged by their play but focused on leveling up their game on Friday night.

"I think we did a good job of weathering the storm a bit and then just attacking and using our speed,” Keller shared. “Those are our strengths and that's what we have to do if we want to be successful. I think each game, we're learning. We're getting better and we have to continue to do that: watch video, adapt to what they're doing and go from there."

“We’re happy about the way we played,” Tourigny explained. “I think we progressed in our game. Some adjustments we made gave us a little bit more rhythm, and there’s more things we need to keep (improving). But I think we played a really good game. Hard fought game, and proud of the performance.”

The Mammoth have taken a lot of pride playing at the Delta Center and Friday’s Game 6 will be no different. This is arguably one of Utah’s most significant games in franchise history and Friday is an opportunity for the Mammoth to fight for a Game 7 in front of their home crowd. As the community has done all season, Utah is expecting the fans to bring the energy once again.

“It's huge,” Crouse shared. “I think take a look at us now, we have to win. We got to step up and do it on our home ice. We got incredible fans back home, waiting for us to come home and we're excited to get going again."

“We’re a confident group,” Keller said. “We believe in one another and in our team. These are the most fun games to be a part of. Down 3-2, get to go home, play in front of our fans. If you’re not fired up for that, then you got something wrong with you.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Center Barrett Hayton returned to the lineup in his first game since Mar. 24 (upper-body injury). Hayton has participated in team on-ice activities over the last week and after morning skate, his return date was moved up to Game 5. Tourigny explained postgame that initially Hayton wasn’t scheduled to play; however, the center felt two more days wouldn’t make any difference in his recovery. The medical staff cleared Hayton, and he became a late addition to Wednesday’s lineup.

Guenther’s third period goal extended his points streak to four games (3G, 2A) which is the longest such run by any Mammoth skater this postseason. Guenther’s three goals and Kailer Yamamoto’s four assists are both tied for the team-lead in these playoffs (per Mammoth PR).

Crouse, Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev all factored into Crouse’s second period goal. Crouse has three goals and four points over his active three-game points streak. Keller (2A) also has posted his second multi-point effort in three games, while Sergachev (1A) has tallied four assists in his last four regulation periods (per Mammoth PR).

Marino’s goal late in the first period was his first career playoff goal (34 GP).

Upcoming Schedule

May 1: VGK vs UTA – Game 6