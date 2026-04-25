Game 3, First Round

LiveBlog 4.24
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Utah is hosting its first playoff game in franchise history, Friday night at the Delta Center. Updates from Game 3 between the Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights are below!

FIRST PERIOD

9:42: UTA penalty - Kerfoot, interference

12:59: UTA goal - Weegar (O'Brien, Yamamoto). 1-0 UTA

16:30: VGK penalty - McNabb, high-sticking

17:46: UTA PPG - Guenther (Cooley, Keller). 2-0 UTA.

End of Period Stats:

Shots: VGK 13, UTA 6

Power Play: VGK 0/1, UTA 1/1

Penalty Minutes: VGK 2, UTA 2

Hits: VGK 17, UTA 15

Blocked Shots: VGK 7, UTA 8

Face-Off %: VGK 45% (9/20), UTA 55% (11/20)

SECOND PERIOD

4:06: UTA Goal: Crouse (Schmaltz, Weegar). UTA 3-0.

9:48: UTA Goal - Crouse (Keller). 4-0 UTA.

13:20: VGK GOAL - Eichel (Barbashev, Stone). 4-1 UTA.

17:23: UTA penalty - Schmidt, interference

End of Period Stats:

Shots: VGK 23, UTA 11

Power Play: VGK 0/2, UTA 1/1

Penalty Minutes: VGK 2, UTA 4

Hits: VGK 30, UTA 29

Blocked Shots: VGK 8, UTA 14

Face-Off %: VGK 50% (20/40), UTA 50% (20/40)

THIRD PERIOD

Underway!

PRE-GAME

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse

Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther

Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone

O'Brien - Stenlund - Tanev

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Marino

Cole - Durzi

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Barbashev - Eichel - Stone

Howden - Marner - Dorofeyev

Smith - Hertl - Kolesar

Smith - Dowd - Sissons

McNabb - Theodore

Hanifin - Andersson

Lauzon - Korczak 

Hart

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