Utah is hosting its first playoff game in franchise history, Friday night at the Delta Center. Updates from Game 3 between the Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights are below!
Game 3, First Round
FIRST PERIOD
9:42: UTA penalty - Kerfoot, interference
12:59: UTA goal - Weegar (O'Brien, Yamamoto). 1-0 UTA
16:30: VGK penalty - McNabb, high-sticking
17:46: UTA PPG - Guenther (Cooley, Keller). 2-0 UTA.
End of Period Stats:
Shots: VGK 13, UTA 6
Power Play: VGK 0/1, UTA 1/1
Penalty Minutes: VGK 2, UTA 2
Hits: VGK 17, UTA 15
Blocked Shots: VGK 7, UTA 8
Face-Off %: VGK 45% (9/20), UTA 55% (11/20)
SECOND PERIOD
4:06: UTA Goal: Crouse (Schmaltz, Weegar). UTA 3-0.
9:48: UTA Goal - Crouse (Keller). 4-0 UTA.
13:20: VGK GOAL - Eichel (Barbashev, Stone). 4-1 UTA.
17:23: UTA penalty - Schmidt, interference
End of Period Stats:
Shots: VGK 23, UTA 11
Power Play: VGK 0/2, UTA 1/1
Penalty Minutes: VGK 2, UTA 4
Hits: VGK 30, UTA 29
Blocked Shots: VGK 8, UTA 14
Face-Off %: VGK 50% (20/40), UTA 50% (20/40)
THIRD PERIOD
Underway!
PRE-GAME
Projected Lineup - Utah
Keller - Schmaltz - Crouse
Yamamoto - Cooley - Guenther
Peterka - Kerfoot - Carcone
O'Brien - Stenlund - Tanev
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - Durzi
Vejmelka
Projected Lineup - Vegas
Barbashev - Eichel - Stone
Howden - Marner - Dorofeyev
Smith - Hertl - Kolesar
Smith - Dowd - Sissons
McNabb - Theodore
Hanifin - Andersson
Lauzon - Korczak
Hart
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