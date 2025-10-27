Utah Secures Seventh-Straight with 3-2 Win over Winnipeg

The Mammoth saw goals from Sergachev, Carcone, and Guenther in the victory

GameStory 10.26.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

WINNIPEG – In a tight battle between two top Central Division teams, Dylan Guenther’s goal late in the third period secured a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets and two divisional points. Goaltender Vítek Vaněček was strong in net and stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced in the win.

“Really good performance by (Vaněček),” head coach André Tourigny said post-game. “He made key saves at key moments. As well as our fourth line, I think they (gave) us a lot of energy. We’re a four-line team and I think they provide a lot of energy, create good offense, come up with a big goal, so I’m really proud of the Stenlund line.

“I think we dug deep,” Tourigny continued. “Last year, there’s a lot of situations where, against that kind of a team, we were there after two, we played good, but we could not find a way to get the two points, tonight we did. We’re there after two, we find a way in the tough schedule, so, proud of the boys.”

The Mammoth had a stronger second period, which has been a focus for the team. In the middle frame, Utah scored twice, starting with a power play goal from Mikhail Sergachev that tied the game, 1-1. Halfway through the second, Sergachev fired one past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Logan Cooley was screening the netminder which was a key part of getting past Hellebuyck.

A minute later, Utah was opportunistic off a bad change by the Jets. On a 2-on-1, Kailer Yamamoto passed to Michael Carcone who scored and gave the Mammoth their first lead of the game, 2-1. The goal was Carcone’s second of the season and Yamamoto’s assist was his first point of the year. The Mammoth are finding scoring from across the board including from their depth.

“We’ve been scoring a lot lately, getting contributions from a lot of guys, so it’s huge,” Guenther said postgame. “Everyone on this team plays a huge role and guys like (Carcone) and (Yamamoto) are really good offensively, so it helps a ton.”

Mark Scheifele’s power play goal in the final five minutes of the middle frame tied the game, 2-2, and was the final of four total goals in the second period. The game remained tied for the next 20 minutes. In the final six minutes of regulation, Guenther’s goal gave Utah a 3-2 lead. After JJ Peterka battled to get the puck and took a hit to make the play, Cooley collected the puck, got it to his linemate quickly, and Guenther capitalized.

“It’s huge,” Guenther said of the effort by Peterka and other teammates to be physical against the Jets. “They’re kind of in-your-face team, a little bit heavier than us and we’re on a back-to-back. So just adapting, just managing the game a little bit better, not giving them anything, and then just capitalizing when we get our opportunities.”

Paired by significant saves from Vítek Vaněček, especially in the final seconds, the Mammoth defended their one-goal lead and won the game.

“Every single game is really important, doesn’t matter if it’s the beginning of the season or not, it’s about the winning,” Vaněček said postgame. “We need the points; we just need to keep going like that and it’s going to be great.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Utah’s d-core has gotten involved offensively. After they were held without a goal for the first six games of the year, the Mammoth’s defensemen have scored in four straight contests. This ties the longest streak of game with goals from the blue line in franchise history (per Mammoth PR).
  • Three players extended their point streaks tonight: Nick Schmaltz (7 Games: 7G, 7A), Mikhail Sergachev (4 Games: 2G, 6A), Dylan Guenther (5 Games: 3G, 4A). Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka have started point streaks and have been on the scoresheet in the last three games (Cooley: 5G, 3A; Peterka: 1G, 4A).
  • Utah’s power play is heating up and has scored a goal in six-straight games. Sergachev had tonight’s goal, and the Mammoth went 1-for-2 on the man-advantage.

The Mammoth finished a stretch of four-straight against divisional opponents with a perfect 4-0-0 record. Utah is 8-2-0 through its first ten games. Up next, the final game of this four-game road trip, a Tuesday night game against the Edmonton Oilers.

