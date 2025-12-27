2026 World Juniors Notebook: Day 1

Five of Utah’s prospects were in action on the first day of the 2026 tournament

WJCNotebook1
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

On the first day of preliminary round play at the 2026 World Junior Championship, five of Utah’s prospects were in action. Below is a recap of today’s games with Mammoth prospects!

Canada 7, Czechia 5

CZE: Hoch, Pšenička; CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

It was a high scoring affair between Czechia and Canada with 12 total goals. However, a last-minute tally led Canada to its first win of the preliminary round, 7-5. The Mammoth had a total of five players playing in the primetime game, three for Canada and two for Czechia.

For Canada, Tij Iginla scored in the third period, had four shots on goal, and played 17:14 in the win.

Cole Beaudoin had an assist on Porter Martone’s goal in the final minute of regulation. He played 16:46 and two shots on goal. Caleb Desnoyers played 12:26, had an assist on Zayne Parekh’s second period tally, and the forward had one shot on goal.

For Czechia, Max Pšenička had an assist on Tomas Poletin’s goal in the first period. He played 19:12 against Canada. Stepan Hoch played 13:20 and had one shot on goal.

Canada’s next game is tomorrow versus Latvia at 2:30 p.m. MT. Czechia will face Denmark tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. MT.

For a full primer on the World Junior Championship, *click here*! Check back tomorrow for a recap from the second day of the tournament.

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SOCIAL

News Feed

IIHF World Junior Championship Primer 

Utah Falls Short in Strong Effort Against NHL’s Top Team

Utah Faces Colorado Before Holiday Break

The Week Ahead: Dec 22-28

Keller’s Overtime Goal Secures Two Divisional Points

Utah Hosts Winnipeg to Wrap Homestand

Rookie Forward Daniil But Scores First NHL Goal in Utah’s Close Loss to New Jersey

Utah Returns Home, Hosts New Jersey

Utah Ends Road Trip with 4-1 Win over Detroit

Utah Ends Back-to-Back in Detroit

Utah Falls to Boston, 4-1

Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Boston

The Week Ahead: Dec. 15-21

Utah Rallies From Three-Goal Deficit, Beats Pittsburgh in Overtime, 5-4

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Schmidt, Vaněček Receive Stanley Cup Rings

Utah’s Total Team Effort Leads to 5-3 Win over Seattle

Utah Wraps Homestand Against Seattle