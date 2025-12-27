2026 World Juniors Notebook: Day 1

On the first day of preliminary round play at the 2026 World Junior Championship, five of Utah’s prospects were in action. Below is a recap of today’s games with Mammoth prospects!

Canada 7, Czechia 5

CZE: Hoch, Pšenička; CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

It was a high scoring affair between Czechia and Canada with 12 total goals. However, a last-minute tally led Canada to its first win of the preliminary round, 7-5. The Mammoth had a total of five players playing in the primetime game, three for Canada and two for Czechia.

For Canada, Tij Iginla scored in the third period, had four shots on goal, and played 17:14 in the win.