IIHF World Junior Championship Primer 

Every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, one of the best hockey competitions in the world takes place: the IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament is a showcase of the best men’s under-20 players and highlights the future stars of the NHL.

As the 2026 edition kicks off today, let’s take a look at the history of the tournament and what you need to know heading into this year’s World Junior Championship!

History of the World Junior Championship

The World Junior Championship officially started in 1977, and this year’s tournament will be the 50th edition. Every year, ten countries participate in the ‘Top Division’ for World Juniors gold.

Canada has won the most gold medals in tournament history (20) and has a total of 35 medals (10 silver, 5 bronze). Russia has the second most gold medals (13) but the most medals in tournament history (37; 13 silver, 9 bronze). The United States has the third most gold medals (7) while Sweden has the third most medals (21; 2 gold, 12 silver, 7 bronze).

Mammoth Representatives at Past World Juniors

Over the years, members of the Utah Mammoth organization have participated in the tournament as players and coaches.

13 players on the current NHL roster have combined for a total of 21 appearances. Two of the team’s coaches have participated in six tournaments. Two players have captained their team while four have served as alternate captains. Eight players have medaled at the event, four of them winning gold and the other four winning bronze.