IIHF World Junior Championship Primer 

By Catherine Bogart
Every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, one of the best hockey competitions in the world takes place: the IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament is a showcase of the best men’s under-20 players and highlights the future stars of the NHL.

As the 2026 edition kicks off today, let’s take a look at the history of the tournament and what you need to know heading into this year’s World Junior Championship!

History of the World Junior Championship

The World Junior Championship officially started in 1977, and this year’s tournament will be the 50th edition. Every year, ten countries participate in the ‘Top Division’ for World Juniors gold.

Canada has won the most gold medals in tournament history (20) and has a total of 35 medals (10 silver, 5 bronze). Russia has the second most gold medals (13) but the most medals in tournament history (37; 13 silver, 9 bronze). The United States has the third most gold medals (7) while Sweden has the third most medals (21; 2 gold, 12 silver, 7 bronze).

Mammoth Representatives at Past World Juniors

Over the years, members of the Utah Mammoth organization have participated in the tournament as players and coaches.

13 players on the current NHL roster have combined for a total of 21 appearances. Two of the team’s coaches have participated in six tournaments. Two players have captained their team while four have served as alternate captains. Eight players have medaled at the event, four of them winning gold and the other four winning bronze.

Coaches Appearances

NAME & COUNTRY
YEAR
RESULT
André Tourigny - CAN

Assistant Coach: 2010, 2011, 2013, 2020

Head Coach: 2021

2010, 2011, 2021: Silver; 2020: Gold; 2013: 4th Place
Mario Duhamel - CAN
Assistant Coach: 2013
4th Place

Mammoth Players Apperances

NAME
COUNTRY
YEARS PARTICIPATED
Vítek Vaněček
CZE
2015, 2016
Olli Määttä
FIN
2011, 2012, 2013
Logan Cooley
USA
2022, 2023 (Bronze Medal)
Nick Schmaltz
USA
2015, 2016 (Bronze Medal)
Clayton Keller
USA
2017 (Gold Medal)
Ian Cole
USA
2008, 2009
Kailer Yamamoto
USA
2018 (Bronze Medal)
Dylan Guenther
CAN
2023 (Gold Medal)
Barrett Hayton
CAN
2019, 2020 (Captain, Gold Medal)
Lawson Crouse
CAN
2015 (Gold Medal), 2016 (Alternate Captain)
Mikhail Sergachev
RUS
2017 (Bronze Medal)
JJ Peterka
GER
2020, 2021 (Alternate Captain)

20 players within the Mammoth organization have also participated in a total of 29 tournaments. This group of players have won three silver medals and six bronze medals. In addition, three players have served as an alternate captain.

2026 World Juniors

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota. 10 teams, divided into two groups, will go for gold. Group A consists of the United States, Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Germany. Group B has Finland, Czechia, Canada, Latvia, and Denmark. Denmark was elevated to the top division with their Division I Group A win last year.

The United States have won the last two-straight World Junior Championships and look for a third-straight. This is the seventh time the U.S. has hosted the tournament, and the USA has yet to win the tournament on home soil.

The Utah Mammoth will have seven prospects participating in this year’s tournament:

  • Cole Beaudoin (F / Canada)
  • Caleb Desnoyers (F / Canada)
  • Tij Iginla (F / Canada)
  • Štěpán Hoch (F / Czechia)
  • Max Pšenička (D / Czechia)
  • Veeti Väisänen (D / Finland)
  • Ludvig Johnson (D / Switzerland)

Beaudoin will serve as an Alternate Captain for Canada at this year's event.

The preliminary round will take place from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31. The quarterfinals will take place on Jan. 2, and the semifinal round is on Jan. 4. The gold medal and bronze medal games will take place on the final day of the tournament, Jan. 5. You can find the full schedule here!

Mammoth Prospects Schedule

Want to watch Utah’s prospects in action? Here’s a list of preliminary round games to circle on the calendar:

December 26

Czechia vs Canada: 6:30 p.m. MT

CZE: Hoch, Pšenička; CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

December 27

Latvia vs Canada: 2:30 p.m. MT

CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

United States vs Switzerland: 4:00 p.m. MT

SUI: Johnson

Denmark vs Czechia: 6:30 p.m. MT

CZE: Hoch, Pšenička

December 28

Sweden vs Switzerland: 12:00 p.m. MT

SUI: Johnson

Finland vs Latvia: 2:30 p.m. MT

FIN: Väisänen

December 29

Finland vs Czechia: 1:30 p.m. MT

CZE: Hoch, Pšenička

Canada vs Denmark: 6:30 p.m. MT

CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

December 30

Switzerland vs Germany: 12:00 p.m. MT

SUI: Johnson

December 31

Switzerland vs Slovakia: 11:00 a.m. MT

SUI: Johnson

Czechia vs Latvia: 1:30 p.m. MT

CZE: Hoch, Pšenička

Canada vs Finland: 6:30 p.m. MT

CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

World Juniors Tournament Format

There’s two parts to the tournament, the preliminary round and the playoff round. Every country will play four preliminary round games. Each group will send the top four teams to the playoff round while the fifth-place team from Group A and B will play one relegation round game. The winner of the game remains in the top division next year while the loser of the game will play in the U20 Division I Group A tournament next year.

Like other IIHF tournaments, games are awarded off a three-point system. A regulation win earns three points. If the game goes to overtime or a shootout, the winning team receives two points and the losing team receives one. If a team loses in regulation, they will not receive any points.

Full rules, including overtime situations, can be found on the IIHF website!

Additional Under-20 World Championships

In addition to the World Junior Championship, there are six additional U20 World Championships: Division I Group A, Division I Group B, Division II Group A, Division II Group B, Division III Group A, and Division III Group B.

Based on the results of each level, teams will earn promotions or be regulated. As a result, the countries participating in any of the seven tournaments will change year to year.

2026 U20 Championships

The additional U20 World Championships started in December 2025 and will wrap in January 2026.

The Division I Group A tournament took place from Dec. 7-13 while the Division I Group B tournament was held between Dec. 8-14. Norway won the Division I Group A tournament and will be promoted to the 2027 World Junior Championship. Hungary won the Division I Group B tournament and will be promoted to the Division I Group A tournament for the 2027 edition.

Mammoth prospect Ludvig Lafton won gold with Norway this year and helped his country earn its return to World Juniors. Lafton won a bronze medal with Norway at last year’s U20 Division I Group A Championship.

