2026 World Juniors Notebook: Day 2

Canada 2, Latvia 1 (OT)

CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla

In a close game against Latvia, Canada won its second-straight preliminary round game, 2-1 (OT). Since it was an overtime win, the Canadians will receive two out of three points and Latvia will receive one. Cole Reschny and Michael Hage (OT) scored for Canada while Rudolfs Berzkalns had Latvia’s lone goal.

Tij Iginla played 18:29 and had four shots on goal. Cole Beaudoin played 17:26 and had one shot. Caleb Desnoyers played 13:14 and had two shots on goal.

Canada’s next game is on Dec. 29 against Denmark. Game time is 6:30 p.m. MT.