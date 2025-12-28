Six of Utah’s prospects participating in the 2026 World Junior Championship were in action today. Let’s take a look at how they did during Saturday’s slate of games.
2026 World Juniors Notebook: Day 2
Six of the Mammoth’s prospects participated in Saturday’s games
Canada 2, Latvia 1 (OT)
CAN: Beaudoin, Desnoyers, Iginla
In a close game against Latvia, Canada won its second-straight preliminary round game, 2-1 (OT). Since it was an overtime win, the Canadians will receive two out of three points and Latvia will receive one. Cole Reschny and Michael Hage (OT) scored for Canada while Rudolfs Berzkalns had Latvia’s lone goal.
Tij Iginla played 18:29 and had four shots on goal. Cole Beaudoin played 17:26 and had one shot. Caleb Desnoyers played 13:14 and had two shots on goal.
Canada’s next game is on Dec. 29 against Denmark. Game time is 6:30 p.m. MT.
United States 2, Switzerland 1
SUI: Johnson
In another tight game on Saturday night, the United States beat Switzerland, 2-1. Brodie Ziemer and Will Zellers scored for the Americans while Basile Sansonnens had Switzerland’s lone goal. All goals were in the second period.
Ludvig Johnson played 20:47 and was +1 in the loss. Switzerland’s next game is tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. MT.
Czechia 7, Denmark 2
CZE: Hoch, Pšenička
Czechia’s offense stole the show in a 7-2 win over Denmark. Vojtech Cihar, Matej Kubiesa, Vaclav Nestrasil (PPG), Adam Jiricek, Stepan Hoch, Tomas Galvas, and Richard Zemlicka scored for Czechia while Tristan Petersen and Oliver Larsen scored for Denmark.
Hoch scored his first goal of the tournament in the win. He played 8:49 in the win. Max Pšenička played 14:18 and had one shot on goal.
Czechia’s next game is on Dec. 29 against Finland. Game time is 1:30 p.m. MT.
Recent Mammoth News
WRITTEN
WEEK AHEAD: Dec. 22-28 Storylines and Matchups
FEATURE: SEG Pays It Forward
VIDEO
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Debut Episode Interview with Chris Armstrong
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
SOCIAL
WATCH: Mini Mic Featuring the Moms!
NHL DEBUT: Daniil But, Welcome to the NHL
WARMUPS: All About the Fans