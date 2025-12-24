Utah Falls Short in Strong Effort Against NHL’s Top Team

DENVER – Despite a strong effort in which Utah recorded 32 shots and saw goaltender Vítek Vaněček make save after save, the Mammoth fell to the NHL’s top team, the Colorado Avalanche, 1-0. Samuel Girard scored the Avalanche’s lone goal eight minutes into the second period. Even though Utah lost the game, the Mammoth fought hard and held the strongest offense in the league to just one goal.
“I think it was a hell of a game,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “Happy about the way we played. That’s disappointing we could not find a way to put it behind (Colorado goaltender Scott Wedgewood) but we had our chance. We generate a lot of offense. Our second (power play) unit generated good as well. That’s the best (penalty kill) in the league. Just too bad we could not get at least one point or get the result on our side. I think we could deserve better but they’re a really good team on the other side and they found their way.”
“It was a really hard-fought game,” defenseman Nate Schmidt reflected. “Came into a building that has been dang near impossible to win in, and I thought we played hard…it’s an easy game to kind of write off. Before Christmas, on the road, you come in and play a good team like this and they’re rolling. But I love the way that we competed today.”