Utah Signs Max Pšenička to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman Max Pšenička to a three-year, entry-level contract.
About Max Pšenička:
- Pšenička, 19, completed his first full North American season in 2025-26, tallying 8-22–30 and 67 penalty minutes (PIM) in 53 Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks.
- The 6-foot-5, 177-pound defenseman finished second in assists and tied for second in points among Winterhawks blueliners, with six multi-point outings.
- Pšenička also skated in two American Hockey League (AHL) games for the Tucson Roadrunners at the end of the season and recorded an assist in his professional debut at San Diego on April 15.
- He has totaled 9-28–37 and 79 PIM in 77 regular-season games with Portland over the past two seasons, and he has added 1-7–8 and 12 PIM in 22 playoff contests.
- Pšenička began the 2024-25 season with HC Plzeň in Czechia, scoring two goals in 16 Extraliga games and posting 3-8–11 in 20 contests with Plzeň’s junior team.
- The Prague, Czechia native won a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship after earning 1-2–3 and two PIM in seven tournament games.
- Pšenička was selected by the Mammoth in the second round (46th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.