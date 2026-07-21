Utah Signs John Marino to Eight-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of defenseman John Marino to an eight-year contract extension, with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.75 million.

“We value John’s long-term commitment to Utah and what he brings to our group every day,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “His professionalism and competitiveness as well as the stability and puck-moving ability that he provides on our blue line, makes him an invaluable cornerstone for our franchise.”

“We view John as a foundational piece of our future,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “His ability to control the game from the back end, his play in transition and our trust in him to make the right decisions in critical situations allows him to be a difference maker on most nights. Beyond his skill, John brings a level of calmness under pressure that our group feeds off of and that’s exactly what you need from your veteran players.”

About John Marino:

Marino, 29, registered 4-32–36 and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 games with the Mammoth during his seventh NHL season in 2025-26. He also skated in all six postseason contests for Utah and scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Vegas.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman set new single-season career highs in assists, points, game-winning goals (2) and multi-point games (5). His 32 assists were the most of any NHL blueliner without a power-play point.

Marino also ranked second among NHL defensemen in plus/minus (+42), and his +29 goal differential alongside Nate Schmidt at 5-on-5 was the highest mark of any defensive pairing last season.

Marino has totaled 23-134–157 and 130 PIM in 443 career NHL games with the Mammoth, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins since 2019-20, and he has added 1-6–7 and 10 PIM in 35 career playoff appearances.

The New Easton, Mass. native played three collegiate seasons at Harvard from 2016-19, tallying 7-35–42 and 54 PIM in 101 games. He earned All-Ivy League Second Team honors as a freshman and helped the Crimson to their first Beanpot title in 24 years.