Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

Guenther had a strong year for the Mammoth, including a new franchise record

GuentherYearInReview
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The 2025-26 season was a memorable one for Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther. He excelled on the ice and was a mainstay on Utah’s social media channels. Let’s take a look back on his year.

On the Ice

To say that Guenther had a strong year is an understatement. The forward recorded multiple career-highs and set a franchise record. Through 79 games, Guenther scored 40 goals and had 33 assists for 73 points. He had 24 power play points, nine of which were goals. He had six game-winners, including three overtime goals.

Guenther had his first career postseason performance during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through six games, the forward scored three goals and had two assists for five points. He averaged 20:47 of ice time, which was over three minutes more than his regular season average. He was a significant part of Utah’s offense and an impactful player on the ice. 

On Jan. 1, Guenther recorded his first career NHL hat trick in a 7-2 win over the New York Islanders. He scored twice in the second period and once in the third to pace the Mammoth in their win.

26 days later, Guenther played his 200 career game. In addition to these two milestones, Guenther also set a franchise record for most goals by a player in a single season, when he scored 40 goals for the first time in his career

Based on his performance this season, Guenther was awarded the Three Stars Award for the second-straight year. Guenther was selected as a star 21 times this season, the most postgame star honors on the team. The future is bright for Guenther who enters his fifth NHL season this fall.

Back Home

This season, Guenther was featured in an episode of Break the Ice. The Edmonton native discussed his junior career in his hometown and more. Watch the full episode below!

Starting Strong

It’s no surprise that Guenther had such a strong season considering he ended the summer on a high. While playing golf with his teammates, Guenther had his first hole-in-one. Not a bad way to go into training camp.

Social Media Star

Whether it’s taking a math test, or flipping pizza dough, Guenther was a regular on the team’s social media channels. Which Dylan Guenther are you?

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