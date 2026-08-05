Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

The 2025-26 season was a memorable one for Utah Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther. He excelled on the ice and was a mainstay on Utah’s social media channels. Let’s take a look back on his year.

On the Ice

To say that Guenther had a strong year is an understatement. The forward recorded multiple career-highs and set a franchise record. Through 79 games, Guenther scored 40 goals and had 33 assists for 73 points. He had 24 power play points, nine of which were goals. He had six game-winners, including three overtime goals.

Guenther had his first career postseason performance during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through six games, the forward scored three goals and had two assists for five points. He averaged 20:47 of ice time, which was over three minutes more than his regular season average. He was a significant part of Utah’s offense and an impactful player on the ice.

On Jan. 1, Guenther recorded his first career NHL hat trick in a 7-2 win over the New York Islanders. He scored twice in the second period and once in the third to pace the Mammoth in their win.